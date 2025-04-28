PM Orban to Young Skilled Workers: If We Do Not Want Millions of Ukrainian Workers Here, We Must Vote

"At my age, a person is more interested in whether there will be someone to continue what he started," Viktor Orban began his speech at the Szakma Sztar Festival, which showcases the accomplishments of young Hungarians in vocational programs. He pointed out that in 2010, when the national government was formed, Hungary was bankrupt. The widespread belief was that it was impossible to make a living from work in Hungary. As a result, millions lived off welfare, wheeling and dealing, exploiting loopholes, or seeking state employment, PM Orban said at the Szakma Sztar Festival in Budapest.

Hungary's prime minister took the view that such a country has no future—it’s doomed to decay and collapse. PM Orban explained that his generation refused to accept this and

decided to turn the country’s fate around.

He told those present that they should be proud of their parents, as thanks to them, today’s students and adults live in a hopeful country.

Hungary has developed the most advanced vocational training system, stated PM Orban.

Thanks to this, we have the workers' loan scheme, tax exemption for those under 25, and today a good electrician can earn a million forints a month — and you could earn even more,

he said.

He emphasized that when he comes to this event year after year, he sees that

if there is work, there is everything and there will be young people wanting to work.

"Young people don’t want fake lives, living off their parents’ money. They want valuable knowledge and challenges. I feel this every year, and I see that the country will be in good hands."

A country must value talented people, and Hungary is such a country — tough, ready to fight, and heroic when needed. Hungary stands up for itself, does not hide and the Hunyadis' blood is thicker than water,

the prime minister said.

In times of rapid changes and looming dangers, resilience is essential, he pointed out. "There's war and bloodshed next door, a trade war, energy poverty, climate change, and war preparations in the Brussels salons. We have a plan for this period. Right now, there is a vote underway about Ukraine’s accession, which will decide what the next twenty years will look like. If we do not want to have migrants and guest workers forced upon us, we must vote responsibly," Viktor Orban stressed, wishing the audience good luck.

The event, organized by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the cooperation of the National Chamber of Agriculture, is the final stage of the National Vocational Study Competitions and the Excellent Student of the Vocation Competitions. It offers numerous programs and showcases various trades and specializations to visitors.

The event puts a spotlight on talent and perseverance, Veronika Varga-Bajusz wrote about the festival earlier. The secretary of state for higher education, vocational and adult education, and youth at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation stated that the event is not just a competition but a national showcase of the knowledge, determination, and creativity inherent in young Hungarians.

Last year, at the same event, Viktor Orban said in his speech that there is no future without skilled workers. He stressed that skilled workers are the backbone of the Hungarian economy and that success comes when intellect and craftsmanship are combined.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving a speech at the opening of the 17th Szakma Sztar Festival at the Hungexpo Congress Center on April 24, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)