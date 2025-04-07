Matteo Salvini: Viktor Orban's Example Is Empowering

On Sunday afternoon in Florence, Matteo Salvini concluded Lega's leadership renewal congress with an intense speech lasting over an hour, reflecting on the movement’s past, present, and future. The leader of Italy’s second-largest governing coalition party spoke on topics including national self-determination, autonomy, religious roots, social justice, identity, the economy, peace, and political courage. The event was closely followed by both Italian and international guests and journalists.

Party leader Matteo Salvini says Lega is a movement of common sense

(Photo: AFP)

At the beginning of his speech, Salvini stressed that Lega is much more than a mere political party. It does not define itself by election results or the number of ministerial positions, but by the strength of its community.

Lega is a movement of friendship and unity,

He spoke emotionally about how much time politics had taken away from his children but expressed that such sacrifices may pay off for the future. This personal reflection framed his message: the movement must redefine its purpose—it’s not just about governance but also about the struggle in opposition, sacrifice, and grassroots efforts and willing volunteers.

Viktor Orban: Role Model of Resistance

Salvini shared something Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told him during a Brussels meeting:

Now I happen to be the longest-serving prime minister in office, but I also spent the longest time in opposition, fighting all the way.

Salvini said this statement was a message to all Lega memebers: Orban’s example makes the values of perseverance, political consistency and long-term commitment tangible. He described the Hungarian PM not just as an ally, but a kindred spirit.

Salvini focused on reinterpreting Lega’s historic mission.

He recalled old campaign slogans such as: "NO to a European superstate”, “Hands off our children”, “We are the masters of our own home”

He argued these slogans remain just as relevant today as they were 30 years ago. He emphasized Christian roots, family protection and national sovereignty as values rejected by Europe’s political mainstream.

Cancellare le nostre radici non ci permette di accogliere chi arriva domani mattina, è un male per noi ed è un male per chi arriva. Dobbiamo essere orgogliosi di ciò che hanno fatto i nostri nonni per la nostra Patria.#CongressoLega2025#CoraggiodellaLibertà pic.twitter.com/r6DLw9f6Dc — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) April 6, 2025

Sharp Criticism of Brussels



One of the strongest parts of Salvini’s speech was his critique of the EU’s political and economic operation. In his view, the Brussels elite aims not to strengthen communities but to dismantle them through overregulation and the dogmatic enforcement of green policies. He considers these practically an intentional move toward destroying the identity of farmers, fishers and artisan producers

A Europe that pays farmers not to farm, and pays fishermen not to fish,

he said mockingly—arguing that the EU’s funding system often runs counter to sound economic logic. He called for immediate action instead, such as scrapping the Green Deal, restrictive rues and the Stability Pact, saying they hinder real economic growth and destroy productive classes. He also praised Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who sent a message of support to the congress.

Autonomy and the direct election of the prime minister go hand in hand,

he said, promoting a federal Italy with stronger regions and a more efficient state structure.

On the Global Stage: Peace and Pragmatism

Referencing Donald Trump’s re-election, Salvini stated: “Italy shouldn’t be pro-Trump or anti-Trump—it should negotiate based on its national interests, cooperate and avoid confrontation.”

He rejected trade wars, saying they primarily hurt Italian businesses.

Il mio dovere è ascoltare quello che il mio partito e gli elettori mi chiedono. Matteo Piantedosi è un amico e un grande uomo di Stato: di ciò che mi avete chiesto ne parlerò con lui e con Giorgia Meloni.#CongressoLega2025#CoraggiodellaLibertà pic.twitter.com/sdMLQMxNoj — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) April 6, 2025

Matteo Salvini: Peace Over War

The party leader unequivocally expressed his stance on the military conflicts:

he rejects any military intervention and stands firmly for peace.

He recalled the bombing of Serbian territories under Italy’s left-wing government and the ongoing consequences of the Libyan intervention.

Whoever chooses Lega chooses peace,

he repeated multiple times. He emphasized that Lega’s renewal is not just a matter of a shift in political program, but also a personal and organizational challenge. He called on local branches to welcome new members, be they young people or experienced professionals.

We must open our doors to those who are even more capable than we are,

he said—framing this openness as a strength, not a surrender. He encouraged young people to get engaged in politics and not shy away from the responsibility.

Defending Identity, Family, and Freedom

In his closing remarks, Salvini returned to Lega’s core values: Family, children, schools, religion, mothers and fathers, and respect for teachers.

He praised Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara, saying he had restored the honor of the teaching profession.

Salvini criticized the culture of political correctness, stating:

Anyone who discriminates against someone because of their lifestyle is pathetic.

But he added that children’s rights and the concept of the natural family must be defended against political ideologies. Salvini concluded by thanking all Lega members for standing strong during difficult times and said that if he receives the delegates’ confidence, he will continue serving the movement.

Whoever chooses Lega chooses freedom, peace, work, family, and the future. And we are not alone—Orban, Meloni, Trump, and all supporters of common sense are with us.

Cover photo: Matteo Salvini (Source: Facebook/Matteo Salvini)