Peter Magyar Unleashed Again, This Time Questioning Democracy

Political figures, including Peter Magyar, have the right to express their opinions, even in a sharp tone, particularly on political issues. However, this does not grant unlimited right to publicly humiliate journalists, make threatening statements against them, or even indirectly encourage supporters to harass them. "The freedom of political communication cannot extend to violating another individual's personal rights, human dignity, or physical integrity," Zoltan Lomnici Jr. told Magyar Nemzet regarding Peter Magyar’s repeated public remarks about journalists who ask him uncomfortable questions.

The definition of hate speech could apply if Peter Magyar makes statements that incite violence (such as pushing journalist into the Danube) or hatred, argues Zoltan Lomnici Jr. (Photo: Mate Bach)

As is well known, Peter Magyar made several offensive remarks about journalists covering his events last week. The leader of Tisza Party threatened a Hir TV reporter in Russian from the stage after mocking him earlier at the event. At another location, the Tisza Party leader reacted angrily, and his supporters not only verbally but also physically assaulted a reporter from Mandiner who was merely trying to ask the left-wing politician questions. At his forum in Zalaegerszeg on Monday, the politician called a woman from Megafon a propagandist, shouting into the microphone that she earns five million forints a month.

Let's give a round of applause for the brave propagandist!

he yelled, and then the woman was followed by a drone. This was not the first instance the left-wing politician attacked the channel's staff; in a previously leaked audio recording, he mentioned pushing Hir TV reporters into the Danube.

What consequences could ensue from Peter Magyar's statements?

The activities of journalists are part and parcel of democratic public life and in a state governed by the rule of law, it is crucial that members of the press can carry out their work safely and unhindered, regardless of their political leaning, Zoltan Lomnici Jr. noted. "Anyone who restricts this right through violence is not only attacking a profession but also questioning the fundamental functioning of democracy," added the scientific director of the Szazadveg Foundation. The expert pointed out that

Such remarks could be considered public incitement, especially if they encourage the audience to carry out physical attacks against journalists.

Is it necessary to have greater protection for journalists?

We also asked the expert whether he believes additional legal protection for journalists may be necessary. "The Fundamental Law guarantees the right to freedom of expression and press freedom. If a public figure's behavior persistently instills fear, intimidation, or even poses a physical threat to journalists, the legislator may have a positive obligation under the Fundamental Law to strengthen the protection of this group."

One possible solution could be amending the criminal code to explicitly designate journalists as protected individuals in certain cases, such as harassment or bodily harm.

Alternatively, the legislator could create a special criminal protection category for journalists, similar to individuals performing public duties, he responded.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar shouting at a journalist (Photo: Mate Fazekas)