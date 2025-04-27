PM Orban: I've Lost a True Friend, So Has Hungary

During his pontificate, Pope Francis visited the Hungarian people three times: first in 2019, when he celebrated Holy Mass at the pilgrimage site of Csiksomlyo [Sumuleu Ciuc in Transylvania, Romania], then in September 2021, when he visited Budapest to lead the closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress. His second official visit to Hungary took place in April 2023, during a three-day apostolic visit, where he also celebrated Mass at Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament building . Pope Francis always spoke appreciatively of Hungary, highlighting its ecumenical openness, ecological awareness, and pro-family policy efforts. A relationship based on shared values developed between the Holy Father and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They met both in Budapest and in the Vatican, focusing their discussions on peace, the protection of families, and the preservation of Christian heritage.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Pope Francis had good relations (Photo: MTI)

Viktor Orban Says Hungarians Lost a True Friend

After the funeral Mass held at St. Peter’s Basilica, Viktor Orban gave an interview to TV2’s Tenyek program. When asked about the message he came away with from the funeral ceremony, Orban responded not as a prime minister but as a man of faith:

It was a deeply moving event, but coming to Rome and entering St. Peter’s Basilica is always profoundly stirring in itself. The building emanates immense strength, spiritual strength. Moreover, the Holy Father was a personal acquaintance of mine,

Mr Orban said. The Prime Minister also spoke of his personal relationship with Pope Francis, who provided him with support and encouragement.

I can say he encouraged me and urged me on in every peace initiative. I owe him a great deal; he offered me support. I have lost a friend, and Hungary has lost a friend too, because the Holy Father loved us. This made today’s mourning doubly solemn for us,

the Hungarian leader stated. He emphasized that the Catholic Church has a unique ability to hold funerals that also offer hope to those present:

It was a funeral ceremony that was both a farewell and an uplifting, hope-inspiring event.

Orban added that Pope Francis’s most important legacy might be his firm stand for peace:

Historians will eventually process the Holy Father’s life story and achievements. But for now, the reality of today’s world highlights one aspect of his life’s work. Since there is war—in many parts of the world, and even in Europe, where hundreds or thousands die every day—the part of his spiritual legacy that speaks about peace is what embraces us today. Thus, today is all about peace, ending wars, about peace.

The PM emphasized that Pope Francis’s message called for love among people and courage to make peace:

Be brave and make peace; be brave and love each other; be brave and do not hate each other, and finally, make peace. This was the message of the day,

Orban stated. When asked whether he thought world leaders understood this message, he replied:

If I understood it, then surely others can too. Whether they can obey such a command is a harder question. But more and more can. With the American president now standing at the forefront of the peace camp, I believe the chances of others understanding have increased,

the prime minister pointed out. When the interviewer asked him about the potential tasks facing the next pope, Orban stressed he would not comment on Vatican internal affairs but shared his general observations:

It’s not my place to comment on Vatican matters; Catholic brothers and sisters will discuss these in public. But we can all see that today there are serious tensions and questions affecting the Catholic and broader Christian community around the world,

Orban said, opining that the next pope will face significant challenges:

The next pope will need to form positions on very difficult issues, ones that will reunite Christianity, reunite the Catholic Church, and serve as a mandate for increasingly divergent movements within the Church. I could also say that the next pope will face not so much an organizational task but a massive intellectual one: to create Catholic unity and ultimately Christian unity.

Orban also pointed out that Christians today are among the most persecuted groups in the world:

Today, Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world. Christians are persecuted more than any other group in many places. Most people who die for their faith today are Christians. Clearly, this cannot continue—we must protect ourselves and one another. For this, we need a strong sense of belonging together, and we need a pope who can unite us, bring our disputes to rest, and strengthen the community,

the prime minister stated. The conversation also touched on the potential candidates to become the next pope. The reporter noted that Cardinal Peter Erdo has been mentioned by the international press as a contender, and asked Orban’s opinion. The PM responded:

It’s better for me to stay away from speculations. But I can say three things for sure. First, Hungary owes a great deal to the Catholic Church. Second, Hungary owes a great deal to the head of the Catholic Church in Hungary, Cardinal Peter Erdo. And third, Cardinal Erdo is a person of outstanding intellect,

Viktor Orban said.

In conclusion, the reporter asked what message the prime minister had for Hungarians on the occasion of the national day of mourning:

Quiet reflection, introspection, and tomorrow morning let us rise as better people,

said Viktor Orban.

The prime minister also posted a video summary of the Holy Father's funeral and his interview with TV2 on his Facebook page.

Cover photo: Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)