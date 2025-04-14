vámháborúTrumpOrbán Viktor
PM Orban Predicts a Coming Tariff Peace + Video

PM Viktor Orban has released a new video on his social media, in which he comments on the tariff war initiated by the United States. According to Mr. Orban, this is merely a transitional, tactical issue that will soon give way to a tariff peace. Behind the current redistribution of global trade, he says, lies a clear American objective.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 04. 14. 9:34
Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
In the video, PM Viktor Orban emphasized that the importance of the tariff war pales in comparison to the war between Russia and Ukraine, or the question of Ukraine’s potential EU membership. In his view, the issue is a tactical one that “will soon transition into a tariff peace,” as the current state of affairs is merely a temporary phase in ongoing negotiations.

PM Viktor Orban says Trump’s tariff war won’t last long. Photo: AFP

 

PM Orban Predicts a Coming Tariff Peace

According to Hungary's premier, the current situation regarding the trade war is not a permanent state, but rather a natural transition.

This is an interesting issue, because every negotiation is a matter of tactics. Today I raise the tariffs, tomorrow I lower them—so we have this general, opaque, swirling state of affairs. In the end, the Americans will come to agreements one by one with each party, and a new balance, a new situation will emerge,

– he said. Viktor Orban emphasized that the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, is doing exactly what he promised earlier.

Finally, the United States has a president who clearly states what he wants. Even though he said it before the election, the world is now surprised to see that he’s actually doing what he promised.

According to PM Orban, the new American approach seeks to reshape global trade in order to strengthen the United States’ position.

He made it clear that he would reshape global trade, and that he would improve America’s position in relation to every other country,

– Mr. Orban said, adding that the process would not take long and that it is in Hungary’s interest for agreements to be reached as soon as possible.

This will last a month or two—I don’t believe it’s something that will be with us for long. This tariff war will soon turn into a tariff peace, because once the agreements are made, we’ll no longer be talking about a tariff war, but about tariff peace. And that is in Hungary’s interest as well.

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

