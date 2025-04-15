Most Hungarian children learn early on where the Tisza River originates: it springs from the Carpathian Mountains, somewhere near Kiralymezo and Korosmezo, and becomes a single river after the White and Black Tisza merge. Today, this area is part of the country called Ukraine. For me, the Tisza is the most Hungarian of rivers—perhaps because memories of beautiful summers float when I think of it.

And we have—we?—another Tisza too. (It's scandalous enough that this party has usurped the name of our beloved river.) Geographically, it doesn't originate in Ukraine; its source lies much farther west, somewhere near Brussels. But despite the thousands of kilometers of distance, like the River Tisza at times, this other "Tisza" tries to carry Ukraine’s filth and waste toward Hungary. It's no surprise, we've known this right from the beginning: they’ve admitted they have no independent opinions or thoughts. They follow the views and instructions of the globalist elite in Brussels, especially those of the European People's Party. And Manfred Weber, the EPP’s president, made it clear: they are on the pro-Ukraine side.

For months, the Tisza Party slyly concealed their true opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership (and disgracefully remained silent on other important issues too), but they can't hide it any longer. Their handlers, their political patrons, are demanding results. The real Tisza, in its upper reaches, has crystal-clear waters—you can see all the way to the bottom. This other Tisza, this impostor, is murky, swirling with chaos and darkness.

But there are moments when the waters clear briefly, and you can see what's hiding in that murky depth. One such clarifying moment came when they announced the results of their sham referendum—and lo and behold, most of their supporters back EU membership for our war-torn eastern neighbor. The party’s leader even openly stated that this would be part of their government program if they come to power.

In other words, the moment they get the chance, they’ll vote in favor of Ukraine’s accession. With that vote, they’ll deprive Hungarian farmers of EU agricultural subsidies and the Hungarian people of the EU funds the country is entitled to (though they're already blocking their disbursement), and with that vote, they’ll unleash crime, disease, and mafia networks upon the country. To quote Gergely Gulyas, one could call this treason—if Hungary were truly their homeland. But Hungarian people don’t matter to them; they only care about power, and they’ll do anything to get it. But what would they do with a country they’ve ruined? Better not to imagine it.

The Tisza River was regulated in several phases starting in the mid-19th century. Many of its bends were cut off, dams and floodplains were built to protect those living along its banks from floods, which rushed "roaring and howling through the dyke [...],

greedy to swallow up the whole wide world."

This other, fake “Tisza” is "like a maniac just freed from chains" could sweep away everything that matters and is good for Hungary. It cries out for regulation. But this time it’s not engineers who need to do the job—this is the hard labor of the Hungarian people. And that regulation is called: an election.

By the spring of 2026 at the latest, during the parliamentary elections, we must put an end to this insane, destructive darkness, and show that the only Tisza we love is the river and this country will not give a channel to treacherous scoundrels.

And in the matter of Ukraine’s EU accession, we have work to do. Let’s show Hungary’s true opinion in the Voks 2025 vote that’s about to begin!

