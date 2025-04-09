Európai UnióUkrajnaMenczer TamásTrumpVolodimir Zelenszkij
Tamas Menczer: An Agreement Must Be Reached with Trump, Zelensky Must Be Told No!

The tariff war also argues against Ukraine's EU membership, said the communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats .

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 09. 16:24
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo: AFP)
The trade war between America and Europe is a serious challenge. This was the topic discussed by Tamas Menczer in a video uploaded to his social media page. The communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) emphasized:

If we admit Ukraine into the European Union in this situation, and Zelensky takes Europeans’ money to Ukraine, we will go bankrupt.

The situation is clear: an agreement must be reached with Trump as soon as possible, and Zelensky must be told no,

concluded Tamas Menczer.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo: AFP)

