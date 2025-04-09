Tamas Menczer: An Agreement Must Be Reached with Trump, Zelensky Must Be Told No!

The trade war between America and Europe is a serious challenge. This was the topic discussed by Tamas Menczer in a video uploaded to his social media page. The communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) emphasized:

If we admit Ukraine into the European Union in this situation, and Zelensky takes Europeans’ money to Ukraine, we will go bankrupt.

The situation is clear: an agreement must be reached with Trump as soon as possible, and Zelensky must be told no,

concluded Tamas Menczer.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo: AFP)