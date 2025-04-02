Viktor Orban Welcomes a Nobel Laureate Scientist

"Nobel laureate in the house," Viktor Orban posted on his social media page, highlighting that he and Ferenc Krausz reviewed the latest research plans.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Hungarian scientist did not stop after receiving the Nobel Prize. This year, he was conferred another prestigious award, the Semmelweis Budapest Award. This prize is awarded to scientists working in the field of natural sciences who have achieved world-renowned results and whose scientific contribution has pioneered new paths and served the advancement of humanity.

Hungary's prime minister and the scientist met less than a month ago, on March 7, when they took part in a panel discussion at the inauguration of the new Szeged training center of Mathias Corvinus Collegium. At the event, Ferenc Krausz stated that

Hungarian higher education is world-class, with Szeged being one of its strongholds. However, he also pointed out some shortcomings.

The Nobel Prize-winning scientist said that a major challenge in the coming period is to bring back from abroad talented researchers trained by Hungarian teachers, so that under their leadership significant knowledge centers capable of conducting cutting-edge research can be established in Hungary.

We need schools, we need teachers, good conditions, and inspiration for people to enjoy what they are learning. The rest depends on ambition,

the prime minister said during the discussion, speaking about talent development.