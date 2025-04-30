UkrajnaEPPManfred WeberMagyar Péter
Weber Takes a Clear Stand on Ukraine

The president of the European People’s Party (EPP) reaffirmed that Ukraine’s EU membership is their top priority. Manfred Weber has previously spoken openly about the principle of “Ukraine above all” and emphasized that anyone wishing to join the EPP must adopt this stance.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 30. 11:36
Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
A video from an interview is circulating in which Manfred Weber openly supports Ukraine’s EU membership and the "Ukraine above all" principle. He had earlier discussed this with Nepszava, as reported, stating in response to a question that three core principles must be respected by anyone wanting to join the EPP: support for Europe, Ukraine, and the rule of law.

Manfred Weber, az Európai Néppárt (EPP) elnöke sajtótájékoztatón az EPP kongresszusán Valenciában, 2025. április 29-én.
Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (EPP), at a press conference during the EPP Congress in Valencia on April 29, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Weber Stays True to Himself, Unlike His Hungarian Allies

Manfred Weber has not changed his position — for them, for the EPP, Ukraine comes first.

In June of last year, Peter Magyar met with Manfred Weber, EPP's leader, in Budapest. Weber later told journalists that the door was open for the MEPs of the Tisza Party to join the EPP. A vote on the party’s application was held in mid-June last year, and the EPP leader confirmed his support for Peter Magyar’s political group to join the EPP family, as highlighted in a previous report by Hir TV. Support for Ukraine's swift EU accession was a key condition for the admission of Peter Magyar's party. 

Ukraine’s Accession Poses Serious Risks

Ukraine’s size and economic situation would create significant challenges for the EU. The Common Agricultural Policy and structural funds are largely aimed at supporting less-developed regions, and Ukraine’s membership would divert substantial resources from current member states.

According to data from the National Chamber of Agriculture, Ukraine has 41 million hectares of arable land, which is about one-third of the EU’s current agricultural area. This could upset the market balance, particularly from the perspective of European farmers.

Corruption in Ukraine is another major issue. Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that Ukraine’s state structure and economy are not yet ready for EU integration. Transparency International’s 2024 corruption report also states that Ukraine would be the EU’s most corrupt member state if it acceded.

Additionally, Ukraine faces decades-long problems with illegal arms trafficking, exacerbated by record-level corruption during the war.

Ukrainian arms dealers are not only trading small arms but have also entered the market for large-scale military equipment. Western weapons sent to Ukraine have ended up in the hands of terrorist groups and mafia networks.

Calculations by the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs also show that Ukraine’s accession would cost the EU approximately 2.5 trillion euros over the five years following the country's  admission.

For Hungary, this would translate to around 2 million forints per capita in costs, while Hungary’s contribution to supporting Ukraine is estimated at 48.1 billion euros—equivalent to 68 percent of Hungary’s 2023 budget.

Ukraine’s EU accession raises serious economic, political, and social challenges. While the EU increasingly supports Kyiv’s integration for geopolitical reasons, the required reforms and financial burdens pose major obstacles. In the coming years, a key issue in negotiations will be how the EU can handle the economic and political consequences of Ukraine’s accession without harming the interests of current member states.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)

 

