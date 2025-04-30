Weber Takes a Clear Stand on Ukraine

A video from an interview is circulating in which Manfred Weber openly supports Ukraine’s EU membership and the "Ukraine above all" principle. He had earlier discussed this with Nepszava, as reported, stating in response to a question that three core principles must be respected by anyone wanting to join the EPP: support for Europe, Ukraine, and the rule of law.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (EPP), at a press conference during the EPP Congress in Valencia on April 29, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Weber Stays True to Himself, Unlike His Hungarian Allies

Manfred Weber has not changed his position — for them, for the EPP, Ukraine comes first.

In June of last year, Peter Magyar met with Manfred Weber, EPP's leader, in Budapest. Weber later told journalists that the door was open for the MEPs of the Tisza Party to join the EPP. A vote on the party’s application was held in mid-June last year, and the EPP leader confirmed his support for Peter Magyar’s political group to join the EPP family, as highlighted in a previous report by Hir TV. Support for Ukraine's swift EU accession was a key condition for the admission of Peter Magyar's party.

Ukraine’s Accession Poses Serious Risks

Ukraine’s size and economic situation would create significant challenges for the EU. The Common Agricultural Policy and structural funds are largely aimed at supporting less-developed regions, and Ukraine’s membership would divert substantial resources from current member states.

According to data from the National Chamber of Agriculture, Ukraine has 41 million hectares of arable land, which is about one-third of the EU’s current agricultural area. This could upset the market balance, particularly from the perspective of European farmers.

Corruption in Ukraine is another major issue. Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that Ukraine’s state structure and economy are not yet ready for EU integration. Transparency International’s 2024 corruption report also states that Ukraine would be the EU’s most corrupt member state if it acceded.