Alexandra Szentkiralyi: Kinga Kollar Committed Treason + Video

“That empty seat across from me says more than any words,” said Alexandra Szentkiralyi at the Budapest Municipal Assembly after Kinga Kollar, representative of the Tisza Party, failed to appear.

According to Szentkiralyi, this absence is an “admission of the betrayal committed daily” by Kinga Kollar and the Tisza Party against all Budapest residents and Hungarian citizens. “She could have at least had the decency to look them in the eye and apologize,” the group leader stated.

The Fidesz politician was referring to Kinga Kollar turning against her country when at a committee meeting in Brussels the councilwoman and MEP stated that the European Union blocking funds due to Hungary was beneficial for the Tisza Party. In such a situation, her resignation would have been the only acceptable step, Szentkiralyi added.

Can a city council member who works against her homeland remain in possession of a mandate entrusted to her by the people of Budapest?

Alexandra Szentkiralyi posed the question, adding that such a person cannot serve the citizens of Budapest.