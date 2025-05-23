BelgrádegyüttműködésOrbán ViktorSzerbiaSzijjártó PéterAlekszandar Vucsics
Hungary FM: Off to Belgrade!

We will be working on further strengthening Hungary-Serbia cooperation. Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also traveling to Belgrade for an official visit.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 23. 16:04
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Souce: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto shared a post on social media, writing:

Off to Belgrade! Both of us are under serious attacks from external forces trying to challenge our sovereignty. This is exactly when unity is needed,

In preparation for the meeting, PM Orban consulted with the president of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ/SVM) in Budapest yesterday.

Balint Pasztor highlighted that they reviewed the most important issues and considerations affecting the Hungarian community in Vojvodina.

Partnership, trust, and shared goals form the foundation of the Hungarian nation's success,

 the VMSZ/SVM president emphasized.

The Orban–Vucic meeting is expected to cover topics such as regional stability, energy cooperation, and minority protection. In recent years, Hungary and Serbia have built increasingly strong economic, political, and infrastructural ties, while the Hungarian government has consistently supported the rights and development of the ethnic Hungarian community living in Vojvodina.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Souce: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

