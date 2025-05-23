Hungary FM: Off to Belgrade!

Balint Pasztor highlighted that they reviewed the most important issues and considerations affecting the Hungarian community in Vojvodina.

Partnership, trust, and shared goals form the foundation of the Hungarian nation's success,

the VMSZ/SVM president emphasized.

The Orban–Vucic meeting is expected to cover topics such as regional stability, energy cooperation, and minority protection. In recent years, Hungary and Serbia have built increasingly strong economic, political, and infrastructural ties, while the Hungarian government has consistently supported the rights and development of the ethnic Hungarian community living in Vojvodina.