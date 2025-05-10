Political Analyst: Timing of Ukrainian Spy Accusations Is No Coincidence

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Ukraine has escalated its rhetoric against Hungary, accusing the country of sending spies to Transcarpathia. In response, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto expelled two Ukrainian spies operating under diplomatic cover from the Ukrainian embassy in Hungary.

Ukraine is seeking to influence public opinion, says Bank Levente Boros (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

This is an information operation, not a verifiable claim

The expert emphasized that neither the timing nor the rhetoric used is accidental.

said Bank Levente Boros. He believes Ukrainian intelligence allegations should be treated with caution.

Their claims cannot be fact-checked. This is an information campaign targeting Hungarian domestic politics, public opinion, or even the Ukrainian audiences,

he said. The political analyst highlighted that "the timing is a far more interesting question," since a public opinion vote is currently underway in Hungary on whether citizens support Ukraine’s EU membership.

There is a Brussels-led push to fast-track Ukraine's EU accession — a Ukraine that is at war, and whose continued warfare is supported by the same Brussels leadership. Meanwhile, Hungary is advocating for bringing an end to the war, halting support for Ukraine, and is opposing the country's fast-tracked EU accession

he said.