Political Analyst: Timing of Ukrainian Spy Accusations Is No Coincidence

The Ukrainian intelligence service’s accusations of Hungarian espionage are driven by war propaganda and political motives, Bank Levente Boros, director of political analysis at the Nezopont Institute, told Magyar Nemzet in an interview. The timing of the issue is not unrelated to the EU accession debate or ongoing developments in Hungarian domestic politics, he said. Neither did he rule out the possibility of active Ukrainian intelligence presence in Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 10. 16:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Ukraine has escalated its rhetoric against Hungary, accusing the country of sending spies to Transcarpathia. In response, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto expelled two Ukrainian spies operating under diplomatic cover from the Ukrainian embassy in Hungary.

Boros Bánk Levente szerint az ukránok a közvélemény befolyásolására törekszenek
Ukraine is seeking to influence public opinion, says Bank Levente Boros (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

This is an information operation, not a verifiable claim

The expert emphasized that neither the timing nor the rhetoric used is accidental.

said Bank Levente Boros. He believes Ukrainian intelligence allegations should be treated with caution.

Their claims cannot be fact-checked. This is an information campaign targeting Hungarian domestic politics, public opinion, or even the Ukrainian audiences,

he said.  The political analyst highlighted that "the timing is a far more interesting question," since a public opinion vote is currently underway in Hungary on whether citizens support Ukraine’s EU membership.

There is a Brussels-led push to fast-track Ukraine's EU accession — a Ukraine that is at war, and whose continued warfare is supported by the same Brussels leadership. Meanwhile, Hungary is advocating for bringing an end to the war, halting support for Ukraine, and is opposing the country's fast-tracked EU accession

 he said.

 

Too many coincidences surround the Tisza Party

Boros believes recent developments show a close connection:

There’s Romulus Ruszin-Szendi, a disgraced former chief of staff now serving the Tisza Party, who previously boasted close ties to Ukrainian military leadership,

he said. 

his pro-Ukrainian remarks at NATO meetings, including the 'Glory to Ukraine!' salute, reinforce this,

he added.

Peter Magyar criticized Hungary’s military development program, and the very next day, Ukrainian intelligence service accused Hungary of espionage. There are too many coincidences not to ask: is there cooperation between the Tisza Party and Ukraine?

The expert pointed out that Brussels is simultaneously attacking the Hungarian government, suggesting that a tripartite alliance could be emerging:

There is a Ukraine, hostile to Hungary and dissatisfied with its current policies; and at the same time, there is an opposition party allied with pro-Ukraine Brussels, aiming to topple the government; and these sides are making statements in unison,

–he explained.

Ukraine has no intention of normalizing relations

Regarding Ukraine’s accusations that Hungary is planning operations against Transcarpathia, Boros said:

 I believe they’ve taken things to the next level. They don’t even pretend to want to normalize relations anymore. Both President Zelensky’s past remarks and the current accusations by Ukrainian intelligence indicate that the situation is escalating further, and there is no intention of maintaining a friendly tone. Zelensky’s comments can be considered interference in Hungarian domestic politics. When he publicly criticizes the Hungarian government, it prompts the question of whether other tools — such as support for Hungarian opposition parties — might also be used to represent Ukrainian interests or act against the Hungarian government,

he explained. According to Boros, it cannot be ruled out that "the Ukrainian intelligence service is actively present in Hungarian politics," and that through information operations, they aim to influence public opinion on the country's EU membership.

To make such accusations against Hungary, a NATO member, is not simply irresponsible — it’s dangerous. Ukraine is playing with fire,

he warned.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

 

