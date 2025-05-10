Ukraine is attempting to call into question the presence of Hungarians in Transcarpathia by accusing two individuals of military espionage and treason. The accusations made by Ukrainian intelligence not only violate international law but also represent a serious attack against Hungary, a member of the Euro-Atlantic alliance, said Zoltan Lomnici, scientific director at Szazadveg Foundation. The expert emphasized that since 1998, Hungary has pursued clear security policy principles aimed at preserving independence and territorial integrity and ensuring the security of Hungarian citizens.

Ukraine’s accusations are not only legally baseless but also violate Hungary’s sovereignty, according to Zoltan Lomniczi (Source: Facebook: Zoltan Lomniczi)

Ukraine's allegations may be seen as provocation

Zoltan Lomnici noted that Hungary has long advocated for a swift peace and opposes prolonging the war, as pushed by Ukraine’s political elite. He stressed He stressed that the current allegations not only seem absurd from a legal perspective but also constitute a serious attack against Hungary.

Ukraine is attempting to discredit a Euro-Atlantic member state while preparing for its own EU accession,

the expert pointed out. The accusations claim that the alleged Hungarian agents sought to gauge the local population’s reaction to a possible Hungarian military presence. Lomnici believes this in itself could be considered a war provocation — especially since there was no activity by Hungary to justify such an accusation. He said that these claims may be part of a hostile narrative seeking to challenge Hungary’s sovereignty.