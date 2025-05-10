Rendkívüli

Trump rendkívüli bejelentést tett a tűzszünetről

UkrajnaIfj. Lomnici ZoltánTisza Pártkémkedési ügy
magyar

Ukraine Attacks Hungary with Baseless Accusations

Hungary acts in accordance with its international obligations and adheres to NATO and European Union principles in matters of security policy. Nevertheless, Ukraine accuses Hungary of conducting a military intelligence operation in Transcarpathia — an allegation the Hungarian side firmly rejects. These claims are not only legally unfounded but can also be interpreted as a dangerous provocation, the expert says.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 05. 10. 14:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Ukraine is attempting to call into question the presence of Hungarians in Transcarpathia by accusing two individuals of military espionage and treason. The accusations made by Ukrainian intelligence not only violate international law but also represent a serious attack against Hungary, a member of the Euro-Atlantic alliance, said Zoltan Lomnici, scientific director at Szazadveg Foundation. The expert emphasized that since 1998, Hungary has pursued clear security policy principles aimed at preserving independence and territorial integrity and ensuring the security of Hungarian citizens.

Lomnici Zoltán szerint Ukrajna vádjai nemcsak jogilag megalapozatlanok, hanem Magyarország szuverenitását is sértik.
Ukraine’s accusations are not only legally baseless but also violate Hungary’s sovereignty, according to Zoltan Lomniczi (Source: Facebook: Zoltan Lomniczi)

Ukraine's allegations may be seen as provocation

Zoltan Lomnici noted that Hungary has long advocated for a swift peace and opposes prolonging the war, as pushed by Ukraine’s political elite. He stressed  He stressed that the current allegations not only seem absurd from a legal perspective but also constitute a serious attack against Hungary.

Ukraine is attempting to discredit a Euro-Atlantic member state while preparing for its own EU accession,

the expert pointed out. The accusations claim that the alleged Hungarian agents sought to gauge the local population’s reaction to a possible Hungarian military presence. Lomnici believes this in itself could be considered a war provocation — especially since there was no activity by Hungary to justify such an accusation. He said that these claims may be part of a hostile narrative seeking to challenge Hungary’s sovereignty.

Risks of ties between Ukraine and the Tisza Party

The expert warned of a particularly serious national security threat if secret, organized cooperation between Ukrainian intelligence and the Tisza Party is confirmed. Such a scenario would cross the national security risk threshold, he added.

If Ukraine is also exerting influence over the party or even financing it, "that would amount to a serious national security and political scandal in Hungary," he continued.

Under such circumstances, the case could raise suspicions of treason and lead to severe criminal consequences for the party and its leaders. Lomnici believes that the developments could drive Hungary-Ukraine relations to a new low, bringing not only a diplomatic crisis but also long-term political repercussions.

Ukraine is waging a propaganda war against Hungary

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto earlier stated:

Alongside frontline clashes, a propaganda war is being waged in Ukraine. And it is clear that anti-Hungarian propaganda is frequently used in Ukraine.

Lomnici agreed, emphasizing that disinformation is a tool of hybrid warfare that can destabilize the internal order and security of a country. He noted that Hungary has various legal and diplomatic options if it faces such attacks, including summoning the ambassador, sending a protest note, or in extreme cases, partially or fully freezing diplomatic relations.

The issue could be raised within NATO and the European Union, calling for  joint action or sanctions, he added.

However, Lomnici warned that pro-war decision-makers in Brussels, along with the pro-Ukraine Tisza Party, will do everything they can to sweep off the table Hungary's justified response.  This could damage Ukraine’s prospects for EU membership and further erode trust in the country within the more sober-minded parts of Europe.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kárpáti András
idezojelekHavas Henrik

Havas Henrik örül, hogy nem Erdő Péter lett a pápa

Kárpáti András avatarja

Az ámokfutó „tanár úr” soha nem látott módon szállt bele a magyar bíborosba.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu