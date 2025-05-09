Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor a Tihanyi Apátság átadóján: Az európai élet fundamentumai ma támadás alatt állnak + videó

Tamas Menczer: Peter Magyar Is Preparing to Commit Treason + Video

In a new Facebook video, Tamas Menczer made sharp accusations, claiming that the Tisza Party's leadership would be willing to send Hungarian troops to Ukraine as soon as the country joins the European Union. He labeled a recent statement by former Chief of General Staff Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi as "treason" and urged voters to weigh this threat carefully in the voting booth.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 09. 12:16
Tamas Menczer, Fidesz's communications director, (Source: Facebook)
“This is treason,” Tamas Menczer said in his latest Facebook video, in which he criticized the Tisza Party and its chief advisor, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. According to Fidesz's communications director, the former Chief of General Staff clearly suggested that if Ukraine were to become a member of the European Union or NATO, Hungary could deploy military forces to the war-torn country.

Mr. Menczer stated, “If Ukraine becomes a member of the EU, then our forces could be sent there”—a remark he attributes to Ruszin-Szendi, asserting that there is an audio recording to prove it. In his interpretation, this means that the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar “would be willing to send” Hungarian soldiers to fight and die in a war “that is not our war, and has nothing to do with us.”

According to the Fidesz politician, this is not only a political misstep, but a grave moral transgression as well: “The general betrayed the soldiers, his former comrades, and the entire country—alongside Brussels Peter.”

At the end of the video, Mr. Menczer called for action: “This is why it’s crucial for everyone to vote, and for everyone to express clearly just what is at stake.”

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz's communications director, (Source: Facebook)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

