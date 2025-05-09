Tamas Menczer: Peter Magyar Is Preparing to Commit Treason + Video

“This is treason,” Tamas Menczer said in his latest Facebook video, in which he criticized the Tisza Party and its chief advisor, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. According to Fidesz's communications director, the former Chief of General Staff clearly suggested that if Ukraine were to become a member of the European Union or NATO, Hungary could deploy military forces to the war-torn country.

Mr. Menczer stated, “If Ukraine becomes a member of the EU, then our forces could be sent there”—a remark he attributes to Ruszin-Szendi, asserting that there is an audio recording to prove it. In his interpretation, this means that the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar “would be willing to send” Hungarian soldiers to fight and die in a war “that is not our war, and has nothing to do with us.”

According to the Fidesz politician, this is not only a political misstep, but a grave moral transgression as well: “The general betrayed the soldiers, his former comrades, and the entire country—alongside Brussels Peter.”

At the end of the video, Mr. Menczer called for action: “This is why it’s crucial for everyone to vote, and for everyone to express clearly just what is at stake.”