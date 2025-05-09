PM Orban Announces Great News for All Hungarians Re Budget

Speaking about the 2026 budget in his Friday morning interview with Kossuth Radio, Viktor Orban emphasized that their commitments are ambitious. He noted that the financial options are completely different if Brussels sends Hungarians' money to Ukraine and if Hungary can prevent this from happening.

This budget assumes that Hungary will have a nationally-minded government next year which will send neither money nor weapons to Ukraine,

he added.

The draft budget (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

The Hungarian prime minister stressed that funds for Hungary will not go to Ukraine, but instead will be used domestically. He noted that the budget allocates 4,800 billion forints for family policy goals, 800 billion for keeping utility bills low, 7,700 billion forints for pensions, 450 billion for the six-month military service bonus and the government will continue raising teachers salaries. In addition, they will launch 150 new factories instead of 100, which will cost 5,050 billion forints and healthcare will receive 4,000 billion forints.

The budget sets optimistic, anti-war, and ambitious goals,

PM Orban said.

