– “I follow developments at the Vatican for two reasons,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary! program in his regular Friday morning interview. “On one hand, the Vatican is part of international diplomacy. On the other, as a believer, I follow it because spiritual guidance is essential.” On the election of Pope Leo XIV, Mr. Orban stated that the new pope is likely to continue the work of Pope Francis, so he does not expect major changes. From Hungary’s perspective, he said what matters is that we have a spiritual leader.

We need a solid moral and religious anchor in the world, when Christian values are under attack

– he added.

According to PM Orban, even the Reformed Church community needs someone they can look to — someone who offers moral and spiritual guidance.

A Decision Against Hungary

PM Orban emphasized that the decision to allow Ukraine to begin EU accession talks was made against Hungary’s position, as the country did not support it. He recalled Slovak PM Robert Fico’s remark that

Ukraine’s accession to the EU is economic suicide.

Mr. Orban went on to say that the European People’s Party had decided that the war must be sustained and Russian energy must be driven out of Europe. He hopes for the opposite. There are leaders who follow the words of Ursula von der Leyen—such as the Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Tisza Party—but the times we live in do not support this approach, he added.

Unprecedentedly Cheap Energy

Hungarians currently have access to energy at unprecedentedly low prices, Viktor Orban said.

In a typical "Kadar cube" (single-family housing blocs built during Hungary’s socialist Kadar era - ed.) Hungarians pay 280,000 forints annually for utilities. That same figure is 480,000 in Slovakia and around 880,000–900,000 in Poland.

He continued: “If we are cut off from Russian energy, Hungary would have to pay 800 billion forints more for imported energy. That’s the amount the government is currently using to support families through low energy prices. If this Brussels plan goes forward, families would pay double. And, according to PM Orban, this plan is supported by the opposition DK and Tisza parties. The opposition Our Homeland Movement (Mi Hazank), as well as the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance form part of the European opposition who did not support it.”

Voks 2025 is Another Tool to Protect Low Utility Costs

Hungary faces difficult battles ahead in Brussels, Mr. Orban said, adding that it must form alliances and make legal preparations too. He emphasized that strength and support are needed—and Voks 2025 is a tool to help protect low utility costs.

He said he wouldn’t go to Brussels, wouldn’t become an MEP, and that he would abolish parliamentary immunity. Yet there he is, sitting in Brussels, hiding behind his immunity,

– Mr. Orban said, referring to Peter Magyar’s claim that the Tisza Party does not support Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership.“

– “The European People’s Party has announced that they want regime change in Hungary and will help bring to power a government that follows their political line. This means admitting Ukraine, accepting migration, and adopting the mainstream European position on gender issues,” he added.

Fight for Leadership of the Opposition

Regarding the departure of former Socialist PM Ferenc Gyurcsany , PM Orban emphasized that the Democratic Coalition (DK) is in a life-and-death struggle with the Tisza Party, and the fight is over who will lead the opposition. As to the divorce of Ferenc Gyurcsany and his wife, Klara Dobrev, he expressed his sympathy.

Peace Requires Strength

Commenting on a recording released on Thursday by the Tisza Party—in which the defense minister speaks— PM Orban said it reflects the official position of the government. He added that the Hungarian Defense Forces exist to defend the homeland in the event of an attack. “The government needs fighters, and peace requires strength. That’s what we stand for. There’s no need to ‘expose’ that,” he said.

What disturbs him, he added, is the former Chief of Staff’s participation in what he called this “ongoing farce.” When he dismissed the Chief of Staff, he gave no reason, explaining now that the military must be kept out of political debates. This is why he did not comment at the time. However, data has since come to light that clarifies the real reason. “I didn’t feel that the Hungarian military was secure,” Mr. Orban said, adding that he felt the Chief of Staff was more pro-Ukrainian than pro-Hungarian. His interpretation was that the Hungarian interest could be served by being pro-Ukraine, but this is a decision for the country's responsible political leadership.”

Chief of Staff Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi Should Have Disappeared

“Our political decision, based on thorough analysis, was that supporting Ukraine in this war and in its accession process runs counter to Hungary’s national interest,” Mr. Orban said.

“” he said.

I thought he’d slink away in shame. When it came out that the general was getting liposuction at the Armed Forces' Hospital, I figured that was the end of him. But instead, he jumps right into the center of political life and goes on to attack Hungary’s leadership.

– he said.

Ambitious Commitments in the 2026 Budget

Speaking about the 2026 budget, PM Orban emphasized that their commitments are ambitious. He noted that the situation would be entirely different if Brussels sends Hungarian money to Ukraine.

This budget assumes that in 2026 Hungary will still have a national government—one that won’t send money to Ukraine,

– he added. He stressed that Hungarian funds will not be spent in Ukraine, but instead be used at home.

He signaled that 4.8 trillion forints will be spent on family support, 800 billion on utility cost reductions, and 7.7 trillion on pensions. In addition, the government will pay the six-month military service bonus, continue raising teachers’ salaries, and increase funding for healthcare.

– “The budget sets optimistic, anti-war, and ambitious goals,” PM Orban said.

On the topic of inflation, he noted that some sectors have unacceptable prices that are draining Hungarian families. “That cannot be allowed. The Hungarian government must protect its people,” he added. “That’s why we had to intervene in the pricing system.” After extensive experimentation, they chose profit margin regulation, which works, he said.

As a result, prices have been curbed — particularly for food. However, prices of household products have also surged, so in that sector, retailers’ profit margins cannot exceed 15 percent. “This will trigger significant changes,” PM Orban stressed at the end of the interview.

Cover Photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)