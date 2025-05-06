OlaszországsajtóperOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Gyozike Won’t Be Enough This Time – Libel Lawsuits to Follow

This time, Hungary's prime minister is not taking the left-wing fake news in jest. Opposition media claims Viktor Orban bought a villa in Italy through intermediaries.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 06. 13:32
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Today, the fake news media came up with the idea that besides zebras, I also have an Italian villa. Gyozike won’t be enough this time. Libel suits are on the way!" Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.

On Monday, the left-wing press began reporting that, according to an Italian news outlet, a Hungarian company linked to Arpad Habony and Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky purchased a property in Lombardy, which locals are now referring to as the "Orban villa."

This time, the prime minister didn’t find the fake news amusing — unlike last March, when Peter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party, spread claims that Orban owned a safari park complete with zebras. Back then, Orban saw some humor in the situation and launched "operation zebra," ultimately adopting a zebra at the Budapest Zoo with the help of pop singer Gaspar Gyozo ("Gyozike"). However, in response to this latest falsehood, those spreading the rumor won’t be met with jokes — but with lawyers.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekSimion

Megszülte hűtlen gyermekét…

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Románia és Németország mutatja, mennyire vén, bibircsókos, fogatlan és eszement banya lett a gyönyörű nőből.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu