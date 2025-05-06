PM Orban: Gyozike Won’t Be Enough This Time – Libel Lawsuits to Follow

"Today, the fake news media came up with the idea that besides zebras, I also have an Italian villa. Gyozike won’t be enough this time. Libel suits are on the way!" Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.

On Monday, the left-wing press began reporting that, according to an Italian news outlet, a Hungarian company linked to Arpad Habony and Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky purchased a property in Lombardy, which locals are now referring to as the "Orban villa."

This time, the prime minister didn’t find the fake news amusing — unlike last March, when Peter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party, spread claims that Orban owned a safari park complete with zebras. Back then, Orban saw some humor in the situation and launched "operation zebra," ultimately adopting a zebra at the Budapest Zoo with the help of pop singer Gaspar Gyozo ("Gyozike"). However, in response to this latest falsehood, those spreading the rumor won’t be met with jokes — but with lawyers.