Peter Szijjarto: Hungarian Government Has Defended the Rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia for Ten Years

Szijjarto pointed out yet another case of double standards. As he explained, since 2015, Ukraine has been continuously violating the rights of ethnic Hungarians through successive changes in legislation, and the Hungarian government has consistently stood up for the indigenous Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia since that time.

When I say, for example, that it is inconceivable for Ukraine to join the EU while stripping the ethnic Hungarians there of all their rights, the left-wing media in Hungary accuses me of being pro-Russian. But when we cancel a meeting with Ukraine officials because we are under an intense propaganda attack, these same outlets suddenly start worrying about the Hungarians in Transcarpathia,

he said, highlighting the contradiction.

Of course, we want to continue negotiations with the Ukrainians about the Hungarians in Transcarpathia, just as we have been doing for the past ten years. But for ten years, they’ve made empty promises, deceived us, and continuously taken away the rights of Hungarian people,

the foreign minister emphasized.

So believe me, changing ten years of anti-Hungarian policies in Ukraine didn't and doesn't hinge on this one meeting,

Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)