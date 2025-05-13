Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Amit a Tisza Párt csinált, arra emberemlékezet óta nem volt példa + videó

ukrajnakárpátaljai magyarokSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Peter Szijjarto: Hungarian Government Has Defended the Rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia for Ten Years

The Hungarian government wishes to continue talks with Ukraine, emphasized Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. In his view, the Ukrainian side has been making promises for ten years, all while stripping the Hungarian minority of its rights.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 05. 13. 16:53
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Szijjarto pointed out yet another case of double standards. As he explained, since 2015, Ukraine has been continuously violating the rights of ethnic Hungarians through successive changes in legislation, and the Hungarian government has consistently stood up for the indigenous Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia since that time.

When I say, for example, that it is inconceivable for Ukraine to join the EU while stripping the ethnic Hungarians there of all their rights, the left-wing media in Hungary accuses me of being pro-Russian. But when we cancel a meeting with Ukraine officials because we are under an intense propaganda attack, these same outlets suddenly start worrying about the Hungarians in Transcarpathia,

he said, highlighting the contradiction.

Of course, we want to continue negotiations with the Ukrainians about the Hungarians in Transcarpathia, just as we have been doing for the past ten years. But for ten years, they’ve made empty promises, deceived us, and continuously taken away the rights of Hungarian people,

the foreign minister emphasized.

So believe me, changing ten years of anti-Hungarian policies in Ukraine didn't and doesn't hinge on this one meeting,

Szijjarto concluded.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Magyar Nemzet
idezojelekNyugat

Nahát – két, cseppet sem bizalomgerjesztő, outsider öregúr kellett ahhoz, hogy a Nyugat megint értelmes dolgokat csináljon!

Magyar Nemzet avatarja

Jót tett nekünk, hogy Trump és Merz révén két macher társult a Nyugatot eddig vezető fröccsöntött politikai termékek mellé.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.