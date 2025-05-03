PM Orban: Brussels Wants a Puppet Government in Hungary + Video

Kinga Kollar is working in Brussels to prevent Hungarians from receiving European Union funds, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated during his weekly radio interview on Friday, adding that the Tisza Party MEP is doing this to help her party gain power in Hungary's 2026 elections.

Orban emphasized that Hungary is entitled to the EU funds currently being withheld by Brussels, and noted that despite the blocked access, his government has managed to secure over a trillion forints of the funding.

This MEP named Kinga Kollar, who earns 7–10 million forints a month, is working every day in Brussels to prevent the patriotic government from bringing EU funds home,

the PM remarked. He described her actions as damaging and malicious toward the Hungarian people. He added that the broader Brussels network, which he called a “pro-war machine,” wants to install a puppet government in Hungary — a development he warned would have serious consequences for everyone.

Orban recalled that during Hungary’s EU Council presidency, Manfred Weber explicitly told him that

they want a Tisza-led government in Hungary.

“I am working so that by the time we reach the election in a year, every Hungarian understands what is really at stake,”

Orban concluded.