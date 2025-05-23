Pásztor BálintVMSZOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban Consults With Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians President

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 23. 9:47
Balint Pasztor VMSZ/SVM President and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Balint Pasztor, the president of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ/SVM), reported on social media that, at the initiative of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, they held consultations at the Hungarian PM's Budapest office in the Carmelite Monastery.

Discussing shared matters at a familiar table,

Pasztor wrote in his post. He added:
“The prime minister will arrive in Belgrade tomorrow for an official visit, where he will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. In preparation for that visit, we reviewed the most important issues and considerations affecting the Hungarian community in Vojvodina.”

Partnership, trust, and shared goals form the foundation of the Hungarian nation's success,

the VMSZ/SVM president emphasized.

Cover photo: Balint Pasztor VMSZ/SVM President and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

