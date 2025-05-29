While Ukraine’s accession process to the EU is moving ahead at full speed, not everyone is pleased. Figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber—among others—are celebrating in Brussels, but Georgi Markov raised a critical question:

Which European governments have asked their citizens whether they support expanding the EU to include Ukraine at war?

"I welcome the Hungarian government’s decision to launch a consultative vote on the fast-tracking of Ukraine’s EU membership," Markov told Magyar Nemzet, adding that this is the highest form of direct democracy, especially on an issue that "affects every Hungarian family." The Bulgarian constitutional judge recalled that the last time such a referendum took place was in the Netherlands in 2016, when citizens were asked whether they supported ratifying the EU–Ukraine association agreement. The result was clearly unfavorable for Kyiv: not only was voter turnout low (32.2 percent), but 61 percent of voters opposed the agreement. Markov argued that every EU member state should consult its population on whether they even want Ukraine as a future member.

Brussels’ Double Standards: Zelensky and the Non-Existent Rule of Law

The expert also raised other concerns."Has anyone ever asked the Ukrainian people if they want to join?" he asked, noting that in the country neighboring Hungary, decisions could easily be imposed on the population from above. He questioned whether there is even a legal or practical possibility of asking Ukraine's population.

Due to the war, Ukraine has suspended all elections and public votes.

Markov pointed out that a presidential election should have taken place in the spring of 2024. However, since the vote was not held, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s mandate has officially expired. Even under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, no new election has been scheduled, and therefore, Markov argued, Zelensky has no legal basis to make long-term decisions for the country.

When asked what EU treaties say about enlargement, the former constitutional judge replied that while, on paper, Ukraine could join, the country is far from meeting the necessary criteria. "There is no rule of law in Ukraine," he stated, highlighting the hypocrisy as this is one of the tools Brusselites use in a bid to put pressure on Hungary, for example. He added that in Ukraine, even prominent political figures, such as Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko, accuse Zelensky of dictatorship. Klitschko has even said publicly that he hasn’t spoken with the president since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, the parliament has been sidelined, opposition figures are in prison, protests are banned, minorities are persecuted, and censorship goes beyond what existed under communism,

Markov listed.

There are countless unanswered questions about the war-torn country, including which Ukraine Brussels wants to see as a member state. After Russia occupied the Ukraine's eastern territories—and with no prospect of their liberation in sight—it is unclear where the borders of the post-Soviet country lie. Markov recalled that referendums on joining Russia have already been held in some of the occupied regions. "Would these territories also be included in the EU?" he asked.

Other Countries Have Waited Decades for Membership

While Ukraine’s accession has become a top priority for Brussels since the outbreak of war, other candidate countries have been waiting for decades. Markov cited Serbia as a prime example. Serbia submitted its EU application in December 2008 and received candidate status in December 2010. Although accession talks began in June 2012, little progress has been made since. "How is Ukraine "more ready"'for EU membership than Serbia, given that the latter is not being admitted under the fast-track procedure?" he asked. Markov does not rule out that the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo is behind the issue, even though the latter's independence is not recognized by Spain, Romania, Greece, Slovakia, and Cyprus.

He also pointed to recent elections in Romania, Poland, and Germany, saying they indicate that Zelensky's regime is increasingly being questioned among younger generations. He predicted a similar trend in Austria.

"Trump has stated that Zelensky is no angel and is calling for a full audits into the billions in aid provided to and spent by Ukraine," he said, suggesting that the United States' support for Kyiv is also becoming more conditional.

In conclusion, Markov argued that other EU states should follow Hungary’s lead and hold votes on the issue of Ukraine’s EU membership. The expert took the view that post-Soviet country is not far from losing the war, and emphasized that a country at war, in ruins and far from ready for EU membership has no place in the European Union.

