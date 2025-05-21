Peter Magyar’s visit to Ukraine was arranged by Volodymyr Zelensky's trusted associate, who and also counts Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony among his acquaintances, the post says.

He is the one who holds four passports, appears in photos with Ukrainian intelligence officials, has surrounded himself with all the leftist-liberal politicians and is a major supporter of the Tisza Party.

According to Ms. Szentkiralyi, Peter Magyar and Gergely Karacsony must publicly clarify the nature of their ties to the expelled Ukrainian spy, who built political relationships in Hungary in the service of foreign influence.

Given that Tseber Ivanovics Roland called millions of Hungarians “rats” and threatened the prime minister of Hungary, maintaining close relations with him now represents a national security risk.