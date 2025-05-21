Tseber Ivanovics Roland, the Ukrainian spy who was expelled from Hungary, threatened Viktor Orban and referred to Fidesz voters as “rats,” Alexandra Szentkiralyi warned in her Facebook post.
Ukrainian Spy Linked to Peter Magyar Calls Millions of Hungarians ‘Rats’
The expelled man arranged Peter Magyar’s trip to Ukraine and was also seen on multiple occasions with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony. He built political connections in Hungary to enable foreign influence.
Peter Magyar’s visit to Ukraine was arranged by Volodymyr Zelensky's trusted associate, who and also counts Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony among his acquaintances, the post says.
He is the one who holds four passports, appears in photos with Ukrainian intelligence officials, has surrounded himself with all the leftist-liberal politicians and is a major supporter of the Tisza Party.
According to Ms. Szentkiralyi, Peter Magyar and Gergely Karacsony must publicly clarify the nature of their ties to the expelled Ukrainian spy, who built political relationships in Hungary in the service of foreign influence.
Given that Tseber Ivanovics Roland called millions of Hungarians “rats” and threatened the prime minister of Hungary, maintaining close relations with him now represents a national security risk.
Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
Organization of Turkic States: Historic East–West Summit in Budapest + Photos
Hungary is ready to deepen strategic cooperation.
Viktor Orban: Hungary Stands with All Who Work for Peace + Video
Hungary's Azerbaijani ally is also committed to peace.
Viktor Orban Receives President of Kyrgyzstan
The Kyrgyz president arrived in Budapest for an official visit.
Zaharova: The Ball Is in Kyiv’s Court
Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine on the principles of a settlement, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova said suring her weekly press briefing, where she also responsed to a question from Magyar Nemzet.
