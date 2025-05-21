Ukrán kémbotrányfenyegetésMagyar Péter
Ukrainian Spy Linked to Peter Magyar Calls Millions of Hungarians ‘Rats’

The expelled man arranged Peter Magyar’s trip to Ukraine and was also seen on multiple occasions with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony. He built political connections in Hungary to enable foreign influence.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 21. 13:14
Peter Magyar (l) and Tseber Ivanovics Roland (r) (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Mathe)
Tseber Ivanovics Roland, the Ukrainian spy who was expelled from Hungary, threatened Viktor Orban and referred to Fidesz voters as “rats,” Alexandra Szentkiralyi warned in her Facebook post.

 

Peter Magyar’s visit to Ukraine was arranged by Volodymyr Zelensky's trusted associate, who and also counts Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony among his acquaintances, the post says.

He is the one who holds four passports, appears in photos with Ukrainian intelligence officials, has surrounded himself with all the leftist-liberal politicians and is a major supporter of the Tisza Party.

According to Ms. Szentkiralyi, Peter Magyar and Gergely Karacsony must publicly clarify the nature of their ties to the expelled Ukrainian spy, who built political relationships in Hungary in the service of foreign influence.

Given that Tseber Ivanovics Roland called millions of Hungarians “rats” and threatened the prime minister of Hungary, maintaining close relations with him now represents a national security risk.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekRománia

Kétféle román elnök van

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Nicusor Dan választhat, melyik kezébe harapjon bele.

