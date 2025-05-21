Russia Reaffirms Its Intent to Settle Ukraine Conflict

Rgarding the phone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Ms. Zaharova said:

The leaders of the United States engaged in a sincere and substantive exchange about the current situation surrounding Ukraine and the possible paths toward a political resolution, taking into account the results of the Istanbul discussions.

Ms. Zaharova emphasized that Russia reaffirmed its commitment to a final and just resolution. She said that Moscow will propose that Kyiv work on a memorandum for a future peace agreement. She also stressed that “moving toward a resolution requires all parties to understand that this goal cannot be achieved without addressing the root causes of the conflict.”

The spokeswoman added that numerous details still need to be negotiated, including the principles of a settlement, the timeline for a peace agreement, and, if all other conditions are met, the implementation of a temporary ceasefire.

We are ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine on these matters. President Trump fully accepted this approach. Now the ball is in Kyiv’s court,

– she emphasized.

Zaharova: Kyiv and the European Union Seek to Prolong the War

According to the spokeswoman, this is a critical moment for decision-making, “given the hysterical and contradictory statements, actions, and measures we’ve seen so far.”

Speculations about Mr. Zelensky’s previous desire for peace must be backed by concrete action. We do not expect sound judgment from Bankova Street [the Ukrainian presidential office], but we hope that the instinct for national survival will prevail, and that Kyiv will adopt a constructive position,

– she said, recalling that following the talks, Mr. Zelensky and his European supporters immediately called for stricter sanctions against Russia.

Once again, we’re hearing the same old tunes — that Russia cannot be trusted, and must be ‘punished’ for not honoring the 30-day ceasefire ultimatum, which Kyiv and its EU sponsors attempted to portray as a step toward resolution,

– Ms. Zaharova said, adding emphatically that

Russia does not respond to ultimatums.

The Russian spokeswoman stated that neither Kyiv nor the European Union has any real interest in securing peace.

They don’t want peace. Their goal is to buy time—at any cost—for the Ukrainian armed forces to rebuild their military capabilities and continue confronting Russia,

– Ms. Zaharova said, adding that

this reminds me of the Western narrative that you can’t negotiate during a war. So who is continuing the war? Who is committing daily crimes against civilians? Paris, Berlin, London, and Brussels - collectively - should keep that in mind, and I’ll be there to remind them.

– she said.