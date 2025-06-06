Hungary FM Rejects Foreign Interference

Hungary and El Salvador are both committed to following their own path and rejecting political pressure from abroad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto declared in San Salvador, on Friday. According to a foreign ministry statement, the day marked a milestone in diplomatic history, as this was the first-ever official visit to the Central American nation by a Hungarian foreign minister.

FM Szijjarto’s historic visit highlighted Hungary and El Salvador’s joint defense of sovereignty against outside pressure. Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto

The occasion for the visit was a recent report by a United Nations special rapporteur, who drew a parallel between the two countries, stating that Hungary and El Salvador had implemented similar measures in defense of their sovereignty.

Naturally, the UN rapporteur intended that comparison as criticism, but I took it as a compliment

– the minister stated.