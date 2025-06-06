Rendkívüli

BKK-leállás: nyomozás indulhat Karácsony Gergely döntése miatt

Hungary FM Rejects Foreign Interference

For the first time in Hungary’s history, a foreign minister paid an official visit to El Salvador. According to Peter Szijjarto, protecting sovereignty is a shared interest between the two countries — and a source of pride, as both firmly reject attempts at external interference.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 06. 06. 13:49
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in San Salvador (Source: Peter Szijjarto / Facebook)
Hungary and El Salvador are both committed to following their own path and rejecting political pressure from abroad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto declared in San Salvador, on Friday. According to a foreign ministry statement, the day marked a milestone in diplomatic history, as this was the first-ever official visit to the Central American nation by a Hungarian foreign minister.

Szijjártó Péter történelmi látogatása során hangsúlyozta, hogy Magyarország és El Salvador együtt védi szuverenitását a külső nyomás ellen.
FM Szijjarto’s historic visit highlighted Hungary and El Salvador’s joint defense of sovereignty against outside pressure. Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto

The occasion for the visit was a recent report by a United Nations special rapporteur, who drew a parallel between the two countries, stating that Hungary and El Salvador had implemented similar measures in defense of their sovereignty.

Naturally, the UN rapporteur intended that comparison as criticism, but I took it as a compliment

– the minister stated.

 

Joint action for sovereignty

Mr. Szijjarto emphasized that although Hungary and El Salvador are geographically distant, they face similar challenges and stand for the same principles.

Neither of us allows foreign forces to interfere in our country. Neither of us allows outsiders to tell us what to do or why. Neither of us permits foreign organizations to influence the will of our people,

– he stated, adding that both countries’ shared values include defending the family and rejecting radical ideological pressure.

We are also proud that both Salvadorans and Hungarians defend families. We both believe that a family consists of a mother, a father, and children,

– Mr. Szijjarto stated. He stressed that both nations are united in protecting their children from what he called “aggressive gender propaganda,” noting that both countries nearly simultaneously barred gender activists from entering educational institutions.

 

FM Szijjarto expresses support for Donald Trump’s policies

Hungary's foreign minister also praised Donald Trump’s policies, noting that the U.S. President quickly withdrew USAID funding that had previously been used to support foreign interference and the destabilization of other states.

Hungary and El Salvador also share common ground here. We are both key players in the revolution of common sense against extreme liberalism and the woke ideology,” Mr. Szijjarto declared.

He added that both countries are part of the international peace camp, which sees diplomatic negotiation as the only viable path to resolving armed conflicts. For that reason, he said, diplomatic efforts must not be abandoned.

During his visit, FM Szijjarto also held talks on economic matters with representatives of the Salvadoran government.

Local economic development projects could present significant opportunities for Hungarian companies, he said. In addition, an agreement was reached on cooperation in diplomatic training. Currently, ten Salvadoran students receive scholarships each year to study at Hungarian universities, the foreign ministry statement says.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto sends a message to the world from San Salvador (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

