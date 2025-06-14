Gladden Pappinglobális délBudapestMagyar Külügyi Intézetvilágrendkonferencia
In Focus: The Global South and the New World Order

The Budapest Global Dialogue international conference will be held for the second time in the Hungarian capital, organized jointly by the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (MKI) and India’s Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The prestigious event aims to strengthen Hungary’s relations with countries of the Global South, with particular focus on South and Southeast Asia, said Gladden Pappin, President of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, in an interview marking the occasion.

Szabó István
2025. 06. 14. 15:43
Opening of the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at the Federal Senate in Brasíilia, June 4, 2025 (Photo: AFP/Evaristo Sa)
From June 16 to 18, 2025, Budapest will once again host the Budapest Global Dialogue conference. Hungary, as an active participant in ongoing global dialogues, seeks to amplify the voice of the Global South to the Western world and the European Union, and to contribute constructively to shaping a new world order. The conference will bring together renowned experts to analyze the transformation of the global order, the future of the European Union, the challenges of transatlantic relations, and new opportunities for interregional economic cooperation, Pappin told Magyar Nemzet.

Globális Dél
Gladden Pappin, President of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

In your opinion, what does sovereignty mean in today’s world, where supranational institutions increasingly shape politics? Do EU member states still have real decision-making power?

– Sovereignty means a nation’s ability to survive and thrive. If a country is controlled by external forces or becomes a pawn in the games of others, it no longer holds its own fate. Of course, no country—not even the strongest—can fully control its future. But every nation can shape the most favorable position for itself. Hungary has done just that over the past fifteen years, building its foundations on strong families, affordable energy and balanced economic growth—all of which are present here.

However, these values are threatened by institutions that, in theory, are supposed to support them—especially the European Union—which in practice often seek to weaken them. Ultimately, power rests with nation-states, because the source of sovereignty is the people.

Do you believe transatlantic relations are deteriorating? How do you assess the current state of cooperation between the United States and Europe?

– Donald Trump made it clear: European countries must become stronger partners within the transatlantic alliance. It is no longer enough to rely solely on American military superiority—especially not when liberal European states undermine their own security by admitting large numbers of illegal migrants.

In many Western European countries, the prevailing public sentiment no longer supports fighting—or even living—for the defense of their homelands. Yet the transatlantic alliance is built on civilizational foundations. If those foundations—like the traditional family model or religion—erode, the West cuts itself off from its historical strength. The era of global liberalism is nearing its end, and the new chapter will be written by sovereign, strong nations capable of navigating the challenges of a multipolar world.

Illustration of the European Parliament in Brussels. Wilfried Martens building with the European Parliament logo. 2025 04 19, BRUSSELS, Belgium. Photo dillustration du parlement europeen de Bruxelles. Batiment Wilfried Martens avec le logo du parlement europeen. 2025 04 19, BRUXELLES, Belgique. (Photo by Hervé Chatel / Hans Lucas via AFP)
The Wilfried Martens building with the European Parliament logo (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP/Hervé Chatel)

How would you describe the current internal atmosphere of the European Union? Do you see deepening divisions, or is the EU more resilient than it appears?

– A core problem is that the EU today lacks a clear answer to the question of why it exists. The machinery functions: it produces policies, enacts regulations—but its underlying civilizational foundations are gradually weakening.

Without a purpose, no meaningful strategy can be formulated. And if free expression is restricted—such as by excluding patriotic, right-wing parties—European politics becomes paralyzed.

 The EU is turning away from its cultural heritage and is falling into the trap of an outdated, ideologically driven liberal policy.

What role can Europe play in today’s multipolar world? Is there still a chance for the EU to act as a bridge between global powers?

– First, Europe must return to basics: strong national governments based on real, living communities, relying on cheap energy to drive industrial development, and playing a pragmatic role in foreign policy.

This goal is entirely realistic—it just requires the will to act. European citizens still have the chance to secure a strong future for themselves. 

Europe will not disappear, but if EU leaders don’t change course, the continent may miss its historical opportunity.

The strategic significance of Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Caucasus is growing. Is Europe ready to treat these regions as equal partners and not merely as peripheries?

– The EU’s enlargement policy is increasingly guided by liberal ideological considerations. A good example is the rushed process of Ukraine’s accession, which ignores the potentially serious consequences for the entire EU—especially for Hungary’s region.

It must be emphasized again: without strengthening national resources, complex issues like regional integration cannot be seriously addressed. These regions represent both vast opportunities and significant risks—the key is grounded decision-making.

Many believe the era of the liberal world order is over. If so, what values or vision should Europe represent in shaping the new world order? What are the goals of the Budapest Global Dialogue, organized by MKI and ORF?

– The pillars of a successful Europe are family, community, national identity, industrial strength, economic pragmatism and strategic foreign policy thinking.

Europe’s diversity and adaptability are true strengths, and it is increasingly clear that European citizens are turning back toward these core values. The ideological experiments of recent years have led the continent into a dead end.

The collaboration between the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (MKI) and India’s Observer Research Foundation (ORF) is based on the recognition that strong national interests and a values-driven approach are essential for navigating the post-liberal world order. Hungary and India are natural allies in this regard—and they aim to jointly contribute to shaping the future.

Cover Photo: Opening of the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at the Federal Senate in Brasíilia, June 4, 2025 (Photo: AFP/Evaristo Sa)

