Orbán Viktor: Aki behódol, az igent mond minden brüsszeli lázálomra

Exposed: Months of Preparations for Ukraine's 2030 EU Membership by EPP, Tisza Party

In a recent statement, Peter Magyar’s MEP admitted the Tisza Party’s plans, clearly revealing what Brussels and the party are preparing for regarding Ukraine. Pro-war and pro-Ukraine Ursula von der Leyen, along with the European Commission's enlargement commissioner, wants to push the country at war into the EU before 2030. The European People’s Party and the Brussels elite are ignoring the dangers that Ukraine’s EU accession would bring.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 08. 14:20
Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (right), and Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)
The European People’s Party (EPP) and the Tisza Party have been actively preparing for Ukraine’s potential EU membership in 2030 for months. This was revealed by Gabriella Gerzsenyi, MEP of the Tisza Party, in a recent statement. She detailed how her party has been working closely with the EPP and other allies on the issue of Ukraine’s European integration.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

As highlighted by Magyar Nemzet in an earlier piece, according to Gerzsenyi, informal coordination within the EPP began as early as December 2024. Every two weeks, MEPs involved in budgetary matters meet to discuss proposals for the next seven-year financial period, which will be presented by the European Commission. These informal discussions are meant to shape the EPP’s position on key policy issues.

The Target Date for Ukraine

One recent meeting focused on two main topics: EU enlargement and the Common Agricultural Policy.

Regarding enlargement, participants discussed multiple scenarios, including the possibility that Ukraine, Moldova, or one of the Western Balkan countries could join the EU by 2030. 

Gerzsenyi emphasized the importance of preparing for these possible accessions in the upcoming EU budget, as new member states would immediately become eligible for EU funding.

She highlighted that

the meeting focused on two main topics: enlargement and the Common Agricultural Policy. We discussed different scenarios, such as what happens if one of the candidate countries—Ukraine, Moldova, or a Western Balkan nation—joins the EU as early as 2030,

The Tisza Party’s active role in this process aligns with its earlier initiatives. The party has previously committed itself to supporting Ukraine’s European integration, and there is significant support for Ukraine's EU accession among its followers. 

In a vote organized by the party, nearly 60 percent of Tisza Party supporters agreed that Ukraine belongs in the European Union.

However, Gerzsenyi’s statement also raises questions about the transparency of the enlargement process and the representation of Hungarian interests.

The MEP heavily focused on the EPP's interest while failing to mention Hungarian national interests. 

This could be cause for concern, suggesting that Hungarian interests might be sidelined during the enlargement process.

The meeting also touched on pre-accession funding, suggesting the EU is already investing significant resources to prepare potential new member states. This preparatory work may be key to implementing Brussels' and the EPP’s plans.

It is important that we are prepared for their possible accession in this budget package. It is also very important that as soon as a country becomes an EU member state, it will be eligible for EU subsidies, and it is also worth knowing that there are so-called pre-accession funds,

she said.

Still, Ukraine’s accession could present major challenges to the EU. Ukraine's membership could have a significant impact on the EU's agricultural sector, given the country's vast arable land and agricultural potential. Additionally, Ukraine’s geopolitical situation and te ongoing war may further complicate the accession process.

The regularity of these informal meetings—held every two weeks—demonstrates that the EPP and its allies, including the Tisza Party, are taking Ukraine’s potential EU membership very seriously. 

Their approach indicates that 2030 is viewed as a realistic target date for Ukraine’s accession.

Brussels Aims to Fast-Track Ukraine’s EU Accession

The European Commission’s Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Marta Kos, recently made a statement about EU enlargement, declaring that the Commission is committed to accelerating Ukraine’s accession. Her remarks, delivered in the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, highlight that the EU leadership sees Ukraine's membership as a top priority in light of the current geopolitical situation.

In her optimistic address, Commissioner Kos stated:

We must and we will succeed in this next phase of unification of Europe.  We have a realistic chance to bring one or more candidate countries to the finish line during this mandate.

This statement aligns with a previous declaration by Ursula von der Leyen—who has been condemned by a court—suggesting that Ukraine could become an EU member as early as 2029.

The Commission is focusing not only on accession negotiations but also on accelerating integration across other areas simultaneously. According to Kos:

Complementing the accession negotiations, the Commission is stepping up it efforts in accelerated integration into the single market, now already with defense and security, then connectivity, energy and more at the same time, together with the EU member states.

To simplify the enlargement process, the Commission is seeking methods to reduce barriers to accession. Kos emphasized:

Together with EU member states, the Commission is exploring ways to simplify accession procedures to prevent bilateral issues from hampering enlargement in this very sensitive geopolitical context.

The commissioner argued that enlargement is a key security guarantee. Regarding Ukraine and Moldova, she stressed:

We absolutely need to take the next step with Ukraine and Moldova. Both countries have done their homework. Everything is ready and in the hands of the Council to open the first cluster.

The European Commission is therefore strongly backing Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession. However, this raises concerns among some member states and EU citizens. The accelerated process carries potential risks, including economic, security, and public health issues. Ursula von der Leyen, however, appears unconcerned with these risks, as she remains firmly committed to bringing Kyiv into the EU before 2030.

We must continue to stand by Ukraine, provide more military and financial support, increase pressure on Russia, and yes, we must clearly show Ukraine the path toward joining the European Union,

emphasized Ursula von der Leyen in an earlier statement.

For Manfred Weber—Peter Magyar’s boss—European citizens are clearly not the top priority either. The President of the European People’s Party would give everything for Ukraine.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (right), and Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)

