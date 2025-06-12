Rendkívüli

Lezuhant egy Londonba tartó repülőgép, több mint kétszáz halott lehet + videó

Hungary FM: Georgia Best Example of Brussels' Hypocrisy, Double Standards

Georgia is the best example of Brussels' hypocrisy and double standards. Brussels launches the same attacks against Georgia as against Hungary, therefore the two countries will fight against that pressure together, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Wednesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 12. 10:11
Following a joint Hungary-Georgia government meeting in Budapest, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that the South Caucasian country is the clearest example of Brussels’ hypocrisy and double standards. 

Brussels launches the same attacks against Georgia as against Hungary, therefore the two countries will fight against that pressure together, said Hungary's foreign minister
Source: Facebook

"When a patriotic, pro-peace and pro-family government wins the election, they will see it as the end of the world or at least the end of democracy, whereas if a liberal, pro-war, gender propagandist party wins, they will say democracy is in the best shape it's ever been," he underlined.

We stand up for Georgia's sovereignty, and we firmly believe it should be only the Georgians that determine Georgia's future,

he added.

Peter Szijjarto pointed out that the Hungarian government is being attacked in exactly the same way as the Georgian government, and the same kind of pressure is being applied.

"They want us to abandon our pro-peace stance and they want to push Hungary into the war. They want us to give up the protection of families, to stop us from protecting our children from gender propaganda, and they want us to accept a puppet government forced on us from abroad. And they want to reach the very same goals in Georgia," he listed.

We will insist on retaining our pro-peace position, we will protect our children and ourselves, and the sovereign right for Hungarians to determine Hungary's future,

he underscored.

"In our fight for sovereignty we stand by our Georgian friends and fight for sovereignty together. It's clear that Europe is seeking to push everyone into the war. It's also clear that Brussels wants prolong the war, which is why they’re pressuring both Hungary and Georgia, but we will not give in," he concluded.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban took to social media to announce that the Hungary-Georgia government summit has begun and will continue on Thursday. He noted that this is already his fourth meeting this year with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto  (Source: Facebook)

