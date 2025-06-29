Mate Kocsis Sets Peter Magyar's Vacation Posts Straight

“It’s unclear what exactly is going on during Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s Italian vacation, but he recently posted, in connection with Budapest Pride, that 'governance has collapsed',” Mate Kocsis, leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group, wrote on his social media page. He continued: “I know Peter is happy when Brussels’s aggressive playbooks are realized, so today he’s happy because of Pride as well, but to see a collapse of governance in this is an unusual kind of enthusiasm.”

Kocsis added that he wouldn’t want to disturb Magyar’s “dictaphone-recording, Italian idyll” with facts, but since Magyar claims governance has “collapsed” precisely in the shadow of Saturday's Pride, he would mention that from July 1, for example, maternity benefits (CSED) and childcare benefits (GYED) will be exempt from personal income tax. In addition, the two-phase increase of the family tax allowance will also begin along with the introduction of “CSED Extra.”

The Fidesz parliamentary group leader confirmed:

The CSED Extra program, starting July 1, 2025, will allow mothers to return to work once their child is three months old without having to give up maternity benefits (CSED). Thanks to an amendment, mothers will be able to work while receiving 70% of their maternity benefit.

Kocsis closed his post by saying: “I won’t burden the hothead with further facts. Enjoy your vacation!”