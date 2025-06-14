Modern Far-Left's Anti-Semitic Attacks Echo Deeds of Dreaded KKK

Religious and secular Jews, young and old, Democrats and Republicans alike have all fallen victim to hatred and violence. Recently, a deadly shooting occurred in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC, claiming the lives of 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Lynn Milgrim, both employees of the Israeli embassy. The suspect, a 31-year-old man, reportedly shouted “Free, free Palestine” following the attack, V4NA writes.

Today's anti-Semitic groups in the United States are reminiscent of the dreaded Ku Klux Klan (Photo: AFP)

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was immediately taken into custody at the scene. He was interrogated by police, and his preliminary court hearing is set for June 18. Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of murder, the killing of a foreign official, homicide with a firearm, and the use of a firearm in a violent crime. In court, he repeatedly nodded in acknowledgment as the judge read the charges against him. He may face the death penalty for his actions.

Anti-Semitism and Violence Spreading on American Campuses

On U.S. university campuses, it has become a common occurrence for students to protest dressed as terrorists, wearing kaffiyehs—Arab scarves —covering their faces, while chanting slogans like “From the River to the Sea” and “Free, free Palestine.” Anti-Semitic networks reportedly finance so-called "information tents” on campuses and provide financial support to terrorist organizations, especially Hamas.

A Washington Times article notes: “Instead of ‘Heil Hitler,’ today’s terrorists shout ‘Free Palestine.’”

Radical left-wing faculty members tacitly support this behavior by failing to act against protestors or impose sanctions on students. Social media platforms further amplify rebellion and incitement against Jews, proudly promoting their activities and calling for the global ethnic cleansing of the Jewish people, as highlighted in The Washington Times opinion piece.

Today’s Anti-Semitic Groups in the U.S. Resemble the Notorious Ku Klux Klan

The article’s author also emphasizes that this is not a new phenomenon in America: a masked group, filled with racial hatred, that sees no problem with the ideology of racial supremacy. Such groups have infiltrated significant segments of American society, including universities, media, local law enforcement, and both federal and state elected officials. They incite and commit violence against those they consider inferior, purely because of their identity—just as the Ku Klux Klan once did.