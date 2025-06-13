Peter Magyar's Hate Sect Issues Death Threats Against Viktor Orban and His Mother

On Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared another message in the Fight Club, his social media group of digital freedom fighters. He said that they were dealing with Ukrainian issues in the morning, emphasizing that even though Volodymyr Zelensky wants everyone to serve Ukraine, "we will not". He stressed that, for them, Hungary comes first. He also touched on the consultative vote Voks 2025, urging everyone to vote by June 20.

According to the Index news outlet, in his message the prime minister responded to a previous post by Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling parties, who had reported that PM Orban and his mother had received death threats. The prime minister described the Tisza Party as a "centrally controlled hate sect" threatening both him and his mother.

This is a centrally controlled hate sect. We have filed a complaint. We will expose them for what they truly are day by day,

Viktor Orban wrote.

He pointed out that the Fight Club already has twenty thousand members and is continuously growing.

We're doing well, we will beat them on social media too,

said the prime minister.

Threats Made Against Viktor Orban and His Mother

On Wednesday, the communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats shared a comment in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his mother were threatened. According to Tamas Menczer:

After Peter Magyar’s ‘brother,’ Ukrainian spy Roland Ivanovics Tseber, now the Tisza Party's hate sect has also threatened the prime minister.

In her comment, a woman wrote:

Orban must be executed together with his mother! I hope his next birthday will be their funeral!

Tamas Menczer stated that while members of the Tisza Party refer to themselves as the "League of Peaceful People," they are, in fact, the most extreme. He added that Gyula Budai has already filed a complaint. He also attached a photo showing a snippet of conversation from a group called Visszhang (Echo), associated with the Tisza Party. In the message, someone urges group members to "take apart" a post by Janos Lazar about a malfunctioning railway crossing barrier on the Lake Balaton line.