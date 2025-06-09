PM Orban at the Patriots’ Rally: We Do Not Want to Die for Ukraine!

The Patriots are marking the anniversary of the sweeping conservative victory in the European Parliament elections with a celebration in Mormant-sur-Vernisson, France. Several leading members of Patriots for Europe alliance are speaking at the gathering, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The occasion marks one year since the European elections that brought major success to patriotic parties, allowing for the formation of a broad nationalist group in the European Parliament.

The Patriots gathered in France, Viktor Orban also delivered a speech (Photo: MTI)

At the start of his address, PM Orban praised Marine Le Pen, calling her a true fighter, a remarkable person, and a tireless leader. “She never betrays, never abandons anyone, and follows the law of honor,” Mr. Orban said, adding that

France must be a wealthy country if it can afford not to have her as its next president.

He noted that Budapest lies 1,300 kilometers from Paris, and the French have little reason to know much about Hungary. Their histories rarely intersect, and when they do, it’s not always fortunate. Still, there have been beautiful moments. He added:

Victor Hugo once wrote that Hungary is the embodiment of heroism. It once was — and something of that remains. Hungarians make good musketeer material. When we set out, we go all the way. We went all the way and died by the thousands in heroic battles against Soviet tanks on the streets of Budapest.

He continued by poiting out that conquered Hungary did more for freedom and justice than any other nation in the past two decades, which earned Hungarians a place in world literature. He acknowledged that Hungary is not a great power like France, but what makes it noteworthy is its politics.

Hungary is the black sheep of the European Union. Brussels’ nightmare. The hope of European patriots. And the last bastion of Christianity. I came here to tell you the Hungarian story,

– PM Orban said. He recalled that he was born into dictatorship and Soviet occupation, and that freedom and democracy had to be fought for. “The eggheaded Brussels bureaucrats attacking Hungary have no idea what it means to fight for freedom, for democracy, or for your homeland. They should be quiet and get to work,” he said.

– “We realized that the globalist Western world was rushing toward the abyss. Had we stayed on that train, we would have been ruined. Birth rates were collapsing and we were looted by major global corporations. Our universities and culture were taken over by internationalist progressives. Paid NGOs and media networks ruled over us. They mocked the nation and Christianity. Meanwhile, migrants flooded in, paid for by Soros and Brussels,” Mr. Orban said.

Then, we rebelled. We organized the patriotic right. We swept away the left. We drafted a new constitution. It declares sovereignty inviolable. It mandates that every state body must protect Christian cultural identity. It affirms that a father is a man, a mother is a woman. It says that the protection of children overrides all other rights. Then we built a fence. Only those granted permission may enter,

– PM Orban underlined.

Mr. Orban stressed that today, the number of migrants in Hungary is zero. “There are no gangs on the streets. No antisemitism. No violence. No riots. Families are once again respected. Working mothers never pay personal income tax for the rest of their lives. And we are proud of our homeland once again. Brussels is threatening and blackmailing us, and we're under financial sanctions. We pay Brussels one million euros a day because we won’t let the migrants in,” Mr. Orban said, adding that “still, we hold firm.”

We will not allow the safety of our cities and streets to be destroyed. We will not allow our daughters and wives to be assaulted. We will not allow peaceful citizens to be murdered. My friends! We, Hungarians will not throw up our hands and helplessly point to Brussels or international law like losers. We will act.

PM Orban also stressed that what is happening in Europe today is not migration but “an organized population replacement aimed at altering the cultural foundations of Europe.” – “But we, Hungarians, say no. We stand with the people. We fight for them, for families, for the homeland — even if it means fighting the entire Brussels bureaucracy,” he added.

“One million euros a day is a lot of money for us, but we’d rather pay than let in even a single migrant,” said Mr. Orban, calling it “the best investment in our future.”

We will leave our children and grandchildren a European, Christian, patriotic country. That is our story.

Hungary's prime minister reminded the audience that the European right is under attack from unelected bureaucrats and judges. “But we are putting an end to that. We have united and are gaining ground everywhere,” he said.

We need your victory. Without you, we cannot conquer Brussels.

And our story is proof that it can be done, he added.

– Dear French patriots! I come from a country that borders Ukraine. The pro-war politicians want to convince us that the war must go on. But this war cannot be won. There is no solution on the battlefield — only death, suffering, and destruction. We need a ceasefire, we need peace, we need negotiations. The diplomats must take control back from the generals. And we do not want to die in Ukraine. We do not want our sons to be returned in coffins. We do not want an Afghanistan on our border. We do not want Brussels to use the war as an excuse to introduce a wartime economy, and take out loans. We do not want them to federalize the finances of the member states — Hungary's prime minister said, and then he emphasized:

I ask you: let’s stop them! Today’s day of victory falls on Pentecost — a great triumph for Christianity. A miracle happened: the sons of many nations suddenly understood each other and spoke one language. One year ago, the nations of Europe began speaking a common language. The language of sovereignty and freedom. The French, the Italians, the Spanish, the Dutch, the Portuguese, the Poles, the Austrians, and the Hungarians all said: enough of Brussels. My friends, I have learned that the weak fall. The cowardly are humiliated. The brave stand tall. The strong prevail. If we unite, we will be strong. And we will win. Lead us, Marine!

– Viktor Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)