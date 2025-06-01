PM Orban: Outlines Key Political Battle of the Coming Years

“Every single crisis that has erupted in recent years—fifteen years ago the financial crisis, ten years ago the migration crisis, then COVID, the energy crisis, and the inflation crisis—Brussels responded to each by trying to take powers away from the member states for itself,” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

PM Viktor Orban says Brussels is mishandling crises (Photo: MTI)

Viktor Orban Says Brussels Mishandles Crises

According to the prime minister, it has repeatedly been proven that Brussels is incapable of managing the powers it has centralized.

It later became clear that they cannot handle these powers and they are unable to manage these crises,

he said. He added that the consequences of the financial crisis are still being felt, “the migration situation has worsened since Brussels took over decision-making,” and as for COVID, “we all know about the corruption-related aspects.” On energy policy, he emphasized: