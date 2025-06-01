UkrajnaCOVIDOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Outlines Key Political Battle of the Coming Years

According to Hungary's prime minister, Brussels has used every crisis—from the financial collapse to the war situation—as an opportunity to expropriate powers from the member states. Viktor Orban warned that the struggle of the coming years will be about whether this centralization can be prevented. So far, Brussels has managed to mishandled every crisis.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 01. 11:15
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Every single crisis that has erupted in recent years—fifteen years ago the financial crisis, ten years ago the migration crisis, then COVID, the energy crisis, and the inflation crisis—Brussels responded to each by trying to take powers away from the member states for itself,” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

Orbán Viktor szerint Brüsszel rosszul kezeli a válságokat
PM Viktor Orban says Brussels is mishandling crises (Photo: MTI)

Viktor Orban Says Brussels Mishandles Crises

According to the prime minister, it has repeatedly been proven that Brussels is incapable of managing the powers it has centralized.

It later became clear that they cannot handle these powers and they are unable to manage these crises,

he said. He added that the consequences of the financial crisis are still being felt, “the migration situation has worsened since Brussels took over decision-making,” and as for COVID, “we all know about the corruption-related aspects.” On energy policy, he emphasized:

Brussels took powers from the member states, and now energy prices are through the roof.

Let's not allow further transfer of powers or funds

Orban also stated that the war situation is no exception:

The empire-building bureaucrats of Brussels will use it to grab even more powers from the member states and transfer them to Brussels.

According to the prime minister, this must be resisted:

We must not allow Brussels to use the war as a pretext to take even more money from us, to take even more powers, and to take on even more debt. We must stand against this, or we’ll suffer the consequences,

he warned. In conclusion, he made clear what the coming political period will be about:

The battle of the next one or two years will be about: whether the Brussels bureaucrats, under the pretext of Ukraine and the war, succeed in taking even more money from Hungarians and the other member states, and in stripping more rights from Hungarians and centralizing them in Brussels?

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekNélküled

Tóth Gabit és Muri Enikőt gyalázzák azért, amiért Koncz Zsuzsát és Caramelt ajnározzák

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Tombol a kettős mérce.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu