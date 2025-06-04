BécsFPÖtranszmedicina
magyar

Unbelievable: Vienna Plans to Open a Transgender Medicine Center

The new coalition running the city of Vienna has developed its own program for LGBTQ individuals. Among the plans is the creation of a “transgender medicine center” in the city, along with various other measures to support LGBTQ groups.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2025. 06. 04. 17:48
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Austrian portal Exxpress obtained the draft of the 191-page program developed by Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPO) and his team in cooperation with the NEOS party. The two parties call their alliance a “revival coalition.” The program outlines the main objectives of the coalition, including social cohesion, economic strengthening and modern education. The full program is divided into five major chapters and numerous sub-chapters. These include support for LGBTQ initiatives, most notably the opening of a transgender medicine center in Vienna, reports V4NA.

Bécs „büszke szivárvány-főváros” (Fotó: BALINT SZENTGALLAY / NurPhoto)
Vienna is a "proud rainbow capital" (Photo: Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto)

Vienna is a "proud rainbow capital" 

“Vienna is opening a new chapter,” states the beginning of the coalition agreement’s table of contents. This also applies to the LGBTQ policies that have been supported for years by the city’s administration. A dedicated chapter of the program focuses on the LGBTQ community.

"Vienna is proud to be Austria’s rainbow capital. We deliberately declare ourselves an LGBTQ Freedom Zone,”

the draft states, adding:

“This plan includes examining the establishment of a transgender medicine center, as well as creating an interdisciplinary network comprising various medical and psychological disciplines.”

Although the draft would prohibit gender reassignment surgeries for children, it is more permissive in other areas. It promotes a scientific needs assessment to better understand the daily challenges of LGBTQ individuals and supports the preparation of a follow-up study titled “Queer in Vienna II.”

The draft has sparked outrage among the Austrian opposition. Politicians from the OVP and FPO see the plan as unnecessary and argue that the city leadership should focus on more urgent problems.

“There is no need for a transgender medicine center,”

OVP city councilor Caroline Hungerlander told Exxpress. She fears that such an institution would abandon goal-oriented counseling and be dominated by lobbying organizations.

“We fundamentally oppose using taxpayers’ money to further support transgenderism. When establishing new institutions, it is essential that critical voices are also heard. Under no circumstances should activists and counselors be mixed. It must be made clear who is giving advice to children and youth, and who is acting as a lobbyist on ideological issues,”

Hungerlander emphasized.

The FPO also harshly criticized the city’s plan for the new center.

“The woke madness is taking over Vienna completely. Instead of working to bring Vienna’s healthcare system back among the best in the world, Mayor Ludwig bows to the LGBTQ community,”

stated FPO representative Maximilian Krauss in a press release.

He finds it unacceptable that “tens of millions of euros” are being allocated to “a fringe group,” while pensioners are facing cutbacks. He questions the logic of implementing such projects “in times of massive austerity.” The Vienna politician also views the planned “Queer in Vienna II” study critically, noting that it, too, would be funded by taxpayers.

Recently, Magyar Nemzet also reported that Vienna’s Albertina museumwas preparing LGBTQ programs specifically targeting children.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekPósa Karcsi

Pósa Karcsi barátom munkája

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu