Change Could Ruin Hungarians' Lives for Generations

“These next four years will be an era of dangers,” Viktor Orban declared on Saturday during the Miskolc leg of his nationwide tour. He also shared a video of the rally in the northeastern part of Hungary on his social media page. The prime minister pointed out that in this era of dangers, a clear head, a calm composure, and a steady hand are needed—qualities that only Fidesz possesses.

Rally in Miskolc (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

“To preserve our security here and to keep our country out of this financial and economic tragedy, we first and foremost need clear thinking, calm composure, and a steady hand — and today in Hungary, these qualities can only be found here, only in the Fidesz-KDNP,” PM Orban said.

Change poses the greatest possible risk, one that could ruin not only your lives, but also the lives of your children and grandchildren,

Viktor Orban emphasized. This is why on April 12 Hungarians should vote not for change, but for security — opt for the safe choice choice, he added.

As is known, Viktor Orban's nationwide tour kicked off this week in Kaposvar, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday and a forum in Dunaujvaros on Wednesday. The tour moved on to Szentendre on Friday and to Miskolc on Saturday. The town of Hodmezovasarhely is next on Sunday afternoon. Next week, PM Orban will visit: