“Amid successive crises, Europe today is experiencing not only a political and economic crisis, but also a severe spiritual one,” Peter Szijjarto wrote in his post.
Hungary FM: Europe Is in Spiritual Crisis
The liberal mainstream considers itself the only acceptable political direction, while the policies of Brussels are shaped by war, migration, and radical ideologies, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on social media. According to him, Hungary, by contrast, stands on the side of peace, security, and common sense.
Today the liberal mainstream believes that no other successful or acceptable political direction exists, but the achievements of the Hungarian government—which stands outside that mainstream—undermine this self-definition. The policies of European Union leadership in Brussels are currently defined by war, migration, and radical ideologies. By contrast, Hungary stands on the side of peace, security, and common sense,
he said.
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“We believe in Europe’s Christian roots, and we stand up for fundamental truths,” Szijjarto concluded.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)
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