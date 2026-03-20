Pro-Ukraine Media Increasingly Anxious, Zelensky's Candidate Not Doing Well + Video

“I condemn the policy of the Tisza Party. I came here to Isaszeg to convince people not to vote for a pro-Ukraine political force,” Balazs Orban declared when left-wing journalists asked at his forum who had displayed the Ukrainian flag at Peter Magyar’s March 15 event.

“Who displayed the Ukrainian flag on City Hall? Tisza Party politicians enter the European Parliament wearing T-shirts with the Ukrainian flag, and pro-Ukraine politicians march alongside them,” Fidesz's campaign chief recalled.

I distance myself from a pro-Ukraine policy. Hungary does not need a pro-Ukraine policy. The political force you represent, and the sources you receive your funding from—the European Commission’s money, the Eastern Front Initiative, foreign support—are all tied to promoting pro-Ukraine positions,

Balazs Orban stated. “You are financed from abroad and receive funding to promote a war propaganda. The Tisza Party receives money from the same sources as left-wing journalists,” he added. He suggested that the Tisza Party should also be asked: if they are truly not pro-Ukraine, why do they wear Ukraine’s colors in the European Parliament or consistently vote in favor of Ukrainian interests instead of Hungary’s interests?

He also noted that, in the final stretch of the campaign, he understands why the left-wing, pro-Ukraine media appears tense.

Zelensky’s candidate is not doing well,

Balazs Orban pointed out.