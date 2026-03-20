Rendkívüli

Feljelentést tett a legújabb tiszás hazugságkampány miatt Gulyás Gergely

FideszUkrajnaOrbán BalázsVálasztás 2026politikaMagyar Péter
magyar

Pro-Ukraine Media Increasingly Anxious, Zelensky's Candidate Not Doing Well + Video

It is not Fidesz that sits in the European Parliament under Ukraine’s colors or pursues a pro-Ukraine policy, PM Orban's political director said at a local public forum in response to questions from left-wing journalists.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 03. 20. 13:58
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“I condemn the policy of the Tisza Party. I came here to Isaszeg to convince people not to vote for a pro-Ukraine political force,” Balazs Orban  declared when left-wing journalists asked at his forum who had displayed the Ukrainian flag at Peter Magyar’s March 15 event.

“Who displayed the Ukrainian flag on City Hall? Tisza Party politicians enter the European Parliament wearing T-shirts with the Ukrainian flag, and pro-Ukraine politicians march alongside them,” Fidesz's campaign chief recalled.

I distance myself from a pro-Ukraine policy. Hungary does not need a pro-Ukraine policy. The political force you represent, and the sources you receive your funding from—the European Commission’s money, the Eastern Front Initiative, foreign support—are all tied to promoting pro-Ukraine positions,

Balazs Orban stated. “You are financed from abroad and receive funding to promote a war propaganda. The Tisza Party receives money from the same sources as left-wing journalists,” he added. He suggested that the Tisza Party should also be asked: if they are truly not pro-Ukraine, why do they wear Ukraine’s colors in the European Parliament or consistently vote in favor of Ukrainian interests instead of Hungary’s interests?

He also noted that, in the final stretch of the campaign, he understands why the left-wing, pro-Ukraine media appears tense.

Zelensky’s candidate is not doing well,

Balazs Orban pointed out.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekTrump

Hatalmas kamu az állítólagos oroszveszély

Horváth József avatarja

Amit látunk, olvasunk, az egy tipikus dezinformációs kampány, amit a választásokra időzítettek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu