PM Orban's Unstoppable Nationwide Tour Puts Peter Magyar at a Loss

Once again, a large crowd gathered in Hodmezovasarhely, where thousands attended the event. Although a small group of Tisza Party activists showed up and attempted to boo the prime minister, their effort went largely unnoticed.

The voice of the crowd completely drowned them out.

The right appears unstoppable, Viktor Orban consistently fills public squares (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

Even Peter Marki-Zay, mayor of the town and a staunch supporter of Peter Magyar, lent help to the Tisza activists, saying that ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia who do not want to fight for Ukraine are cowards and traitors.

People in Transcarpathia have a duty to defend their homeland and if they don't, then they are cowards,

the city leader aligned with Peter Magyar stated.

Political analyst Daniel Deak took the view that the fact that Peter Magyar is sending Tisza-linked provocateurs to Viktor Orban’s events shows that he is losing ground in the political competition. The analyst from the 21st Century Institute highlighted that

this phenomenon clearly reflects a failed campaign strategy.

He also pointed out that following the prime minister’s appearances has become a central theme in Peter Magyar’s communication, with him speaking almost obsessively about Viktor Orban’s events throughout the day. In his view, Viktor Orban’s visible success is increasing political pressure on the leader of the Tisza Party.

However, this was not Péter Magyar’s first desperate attempt in recent days. As is known, since the Peace March on the national holiday of March 15, the right has visibly surged forward and now appears unstoppable. Large crowds have turned out to hear the prime minister in person, filling to capacity the mains squares in Miskolc, Szentendre, Eger, Kaposvar and Dunaujvaros.