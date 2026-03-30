PM Orban: Ukraine Seeking to Install Pro-Ukraine Government in Hungary Through Money, Oil Blockade, Spies – Zelensky's Plan Will Fail + Video

On Sunday afternoon, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour arrived in Bekescsaba, the county seat of Bekes County in southeastern Hungary. The prime minister’s speech in the town was once again preceded by a Peace March, attended by large crowds.

“We are preparing for a decisive election in two weeks, where we can prove that we are the majority. Now we are choosing fate, identity, and flag at the same time,” said Arpad Takacs, the parliamentary candidate in the city. He added that

never before have we been so organized, strong, and united, and never has our faith been so great. We want to be the shapers of our destiny, not the sufferers.

“We have a prime minister who knows how to say no, for whom Hungary comes first, and who was right – and will be right – on both migration and the war,” Arpad Takacs emphasized. Regarding the plans of the Tisza Party, he said they would resettle migrants in Hungary and drag the country into the war.

“Thanks to the Tisza Party, migrants would be taken in, bringing destruction, violence, and poverty in their wake,” the candidate stated, stressing that Hungary must stay out of the war, while preparation for war is already underway across Europe.

“For sixteen years we have fought persistently, and we will continue to fight to the very end for Hungarians,” said Istvan Konya, the governing parties’ candidate in Gyula. He pointed out that the future of Bekescsaba and Gyula is inseparable, as the development of the region depends on the dynamic growth of the county seat.

“We have a shared past, present, and future,” he noted, adding that his conversations with voters have made it clear that everyone understands we live in an age of dangers.

“We need strength, unity, and determination,” the politician stated, emphasizing that

all proposals that would sweep away the achievements of the past sixteen years and hinder development must be firmly rejected.

“We are strong, persistent, and the winning team is ours,” the Fidesz–KDNP candidate stressed.

The next speaker, Minister of Construction and Transport Janos Lazar, warned that Peter Magyar had again sent provocateurs to disrupt the rally. He pointed out that Peter Magyar seeks tension because he is losing.

“Those who are winning do not want trouble,”

he remarked. He described Peter Magyar as the most disgraceful politician of the past thirty-five years, saying it had been revealed that the Tisza Party's leader recruited high school students, not yet of voting age, to disrupt the rally and turn them against older generations.