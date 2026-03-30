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Hajmeresztő, hogy mit okozna a Tisza eltitkolt energiaterve: négyszeres rezsiköltséggel sújtaná a magyarokat

Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026országjárásBékéscsaba
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PM Orban: Ukraine Seeking to Install Pro-Ukraine Government in Hungary Through Money, Oil Blockade, Spies – Zelensky's Plan Will Fail + Video

We are the only country in all of Europe that has said no to the war. That is why the Ukrainians have appeared in the Hungarian election with their money, their oil blockade, their spies, and have even integrated themselves in Hungarian politics, the prime minister said in Bekescsaba during his nationwide tour. Viktor Orban made it clear: "we know that our opponent wants to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary, but Zelensky’s plan will fail. We will not give our sons, our weapons, or our money; we will protect low energy prices and we will not take part in Brussels war loans, through which a Kyiv puppet government would drive even our children and grandchildren into debt. We must say no to the war and to financing the war, and only Fidesz is capable of saying no. On April 12, Fidesz is the safe choice," PM Orban stated.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 30. 13:26
Orbán Viktor országjárása Békéscsaba Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Sunday afternoon, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour arrived in Bekescsaba, the county seat of Bekes County in southeastern Hungary. The prime minister’s speech in the town was once again preceded by a Peace March, attended by large crowds.

“We are preparing for a decisive election in two weeks, where we can prove that we are the majority. Now we are choosing fate, identity, and flag at the same time,” said Arpad Takacs, the parliamentary candidate in the city. He added that 

never before have we been so organized, strong, and united, and never has our faith been so great. We want to be the shapers of our destiny, not the sufferers.

“We have a prime minister who knows how to say no, for whom Hungary comes first, and who was right – and will be right – on both migration and the war,” Arpad Takacs emphasized. Regarding the plans of the Tisza Party, he said they would resettle migrants in Hungary and drag the country into the war.

“Thanks to the Tisza Party, migrants would be taken in, bringing destruction, violence, and poverty in their wake,” the candidate stated, stressing that Hungary must stay out of the war, while preparation for war is already underway across Europe.

“For sixteen years we have fought persistently, and we will continue to fight to the very end for Hungarians,” said Istvan Konya, the governing parties’ candidate in Gyula. He pointed out that the future of Bekescsaba and Gyula is inseparable, as the development of the region depends on the dynamic growth of the county seat.

“We have a shared past, present, and future,” he noted, adding that his conversations with voters have made it clear that everyone understands we live in an age of dangers.

“We need strength, unity, and determination,” the politician stated, emphasizing that 

all proposals that would sweep away the achievements of the past sixteen years and hinder development must be firmly rejected.

“We are strong, persistent, and the winning team is ours,” the Fidesz–KDNP candidate stressed.

The next speaker, Minister of Construction and Transport Janos Lazar, warned that Peter Magyar had again sent provocateurs to disrupt the rally. He pointed out that Peter Magyar seeks tension because he is losing.

“Those who are winning do not want trouble,”

he remarked. He described Peter Magyar as the most disgraceful politician of the past thirty-five years, saying it had been revealed that the Tisza Party's leader recruited high school students, not yet of voting age, to disrupt the rally and turn them against older generations.

“They want to silence us, but we are not afraid and we will win,” Janos Lazar emphasized. Speaking about the election, he said there are three major stakes:

  • Hungary’s security,
  • the future of Hungarians,
  • and the future of rural Hungary.

He also announced that the government will launch a national irrigation pilot program in Bekes County and that food industry investments are expected.

“Now it is the countryside’s turn, so that young people do not leave,” he said, adding that they will make Bekes County and Bekescsaba great and prosperous.

Orbán Viktor országjárása Békéscsaba
 Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

 

The world looks to Hungary as an example

Following the minister’s speech, Prime Minister Viktor Orban took the stage.

“Two weeks ago they said we are more or less on par with our opponents. We are more, they are less,” he characterized the election prospects.

The future of a nation cannot be built on anger and hatred. A homeland can only be built on love, as we are doing,

Viktor Orban emphasized.

The world is watching Hungarians because they see Hungary as an example, he said, as Hungary remains the only country in Europe that has not allowed illegal migrants to enter its territory.

“We live together with those we choose,” PM Orban underlined, adding that no external power can force foreigners upon Hungary. This is also at stake in the election, he said.

He pointed out that Hungary is also unique in being the only anti-war country, and for this reason every pro-peace citizen in Europe is rooting for Fidesz. That is why, he said, Ukrainians have appeared in the Hungarian election process with an oil blockade and spies.

“But we do not accept interference in the election campaign,” 

Viktor Orban declared. He recalled that Ukrainian President Zelensky had hoped to create chaos in Hungary with the oil blockade and thereby bring down the government. This plan failed, and on April 12 the Tisza Party will also fail, he added.

Regarding commitments, the prime minister said they have pledged that

Hungary will stay out of the war and will not give its sons, money, or future to Ukraine.

Hungary and its people have had to endure crises caused not by themselves but by Brusselites, external forces, he recalled.

“Between 2022 and 2026, we were able to restore the 13th-month pension and began introducing the 14th-month pension payment. We have also maintained our commitment to strongly support families. In the past four years, we doubled family tax reliefs after children and introduced lifetime income tax exemption for mothers with at least two children,” Viktor Orban listed.

On job creation, the prime minister emphasized that they ended the system where taxpayers' money was given to those who did not want to work.

If Fidesz can form the government again, 

by 2030 the average wage will reach one million forints, and the number of employees will reach five million,

he said. He stressed that the real question of the election is whether a national government remains or a pro-Ukraine government takes power, and whether Hungary can stay out of the war.

The key word for the next four years is: staying out,

Viktor Orban said, adding that no rational person wants war, so the question is not who wants war, but who can say no to it.

“Only the Fidesz–KDNP government is capable of saying no,” the prime minister declared, adding that this requires experience, routine, and a clear mind. “Those whose hands tremble because of drugs cannot do this,” he added.

“Today the only safe choice is Fidesz–KDNP,” the PM Orban stated, saying he is ready for the task.

“I may not be getting younger, but there are still a few bullets left in the magazine that we can use,” Viktor Orban remarked.

Orbán Viktor országjárása Békéscsaba
 Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

 

From Pecel to Bekescsaba

There is no rest for Viktor Orban even at the weekend. As part of his nationwide tour, after his Saturday stop in Pecel, he arrived in Bekescsaba. Throughout the week, the prime minister met with voters every evening: in Kecskemet on Monday, in Nagykanizsa on Tuesday, in Esztergom on Wednesday, and in Torokszentmiklos on Thursday, speaking before large crowds.

On Friday, he held two events: first in Veszprem in the early afternoon, then in the opposition-leaning city of Gyor.

“Without Gyor there is no strong government. It is not possible to govern the country against Gyor or without Gyor. I do not want to turn this into a production report, but Gyor has managed to triple its economic output over the past ten years,” he said, urging everyone to be proud that unemployment is below two percent.

I committed to building an economic system where everyone can find work and make a living. If things continue this way, the average income will exceed one million forints,” PM Orban emphasized.

Orbán Viktor országjárása Békéscsaba
Orbán Viktor országjárása Békéscsaba
Orbán Viktor országjárása Békéscsaba
1/19

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban's rally in Bekescsaba (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

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