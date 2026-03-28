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PM Orban: What We Need Today Is Not Change or Risky Experiments, but Security and Experience, and I Can Offer That to Hungary

In the final stretch of the campaign, Viktor Orban continued his nationwide tour. The prime minister visited Veszprem in the afternoon and later took the stage in Gyor.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 28. 16:12
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban doubled up on campaign stops on Friday: first speaking in Veszprem earlier in the afternoon, then addressing supporters in Gyor at Szechenyi Square.

Taking the stage, Viktor Orban greeted the audience in Gyor and reminded them that he had just come from Veszprem:

Veszprem is a very difficult constituency, it is hard to win and keep people’s trust there, but Veszprem is sending a message to Gyor: we will win there as well,

the prime miniser said.

He noted that while there are local political disputes, the future of Gyor will be decided in the election, and he asked those present to vote for the candidates of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP).

“In this square, there are three kinds of people. There are us, whose shared passion is Hungary. There are us, for whom it matters that Hungary remains free, sovereign, and independent. There are those who have not yet decided—I will help them make the right choice. And somewhere in the back, in the shadows, there are those who came here to ruin our evening. But we will not let them,” he said, referring to provocateurs sent by the Tisza Party.

It is important to see the difference between them and us. They are people of anger and destruction. Let us be proud that we believe in the power of love and unity, and we wish that one day they will experience this feeling as well,

he added.

“Without Gyor there is no strong government. It is not possible to govern the country against Gyor or without Gyor. I do not want to turn this into a production report, but Gyor has managed to triple its economic output over the past ten years,” he said, urging everyone to be proud that unemployment is below two percent.

I committed to building an economic system where everyone can find work and make a living. If things continue this way, the average income will exceed one million forints,

he emphasized.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Győr
Stop of Viktor Orban’s national tour in Gyor

“We had to get through these four years in the shadow of war. When the wind was blowing against us, we fought, we set goals, and we worked to achieve them. We made commitments and we delivered. We kept Hungary out of the war. I also promised that we would not make pensioners pay the price of the war. Respect to Hungary’s pensioners!” he declared, adding that his government did not abandon the idea of a work-based economy.

Neither did we give up on the idea that a calm and secure life is only possible if families receive what they are entitled to. We did not allow families to be mocked. Families need livelihoods and bread. We are working to ensure that the unjust situation does not arise where those who have children live at a lower standard than those who do not,

he said. He recalled that the government doubled tax reliefs for families with children, and that Hungary is the only country in the world to provide tax exemption for mothers who have at least two children. He also spoke about how families are held together by women and mothers, and noted that even in the shadow of war the government introduced the three percent Home Start program, through which Hungarian young people have the most favorable access to housing in Europe today.

We are in a Christian city, so let me say this: those in trouble must be helped. We have taken in all Ukrainians fleeing the war. We have given them shelter, jobs, and schools where they can study in their own language while ethnic Hungarians are facing disadvantages in Ukraine. We do not shake our fists at those in need, but we will not ruin Hungary for their sake,

Viktor Orban warned, adding that despite this, Kyiv is now providing money and support in order to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary.

Let us renew the alliance we have forged, because that is what we will need now. The Russia-Ukraine war continues, a war has broken out in the Middle East, and a new wave of migration threatens our country. We need a government that can protect Hungary under these conditions. Staying out of war does not just mean that you do not want war,

 he said.

The prime minister stated that in 2022 the government was able to say no to Brussels on the issue of war, and

in 2026 again, only we are capable of saying no and preserving what we have achieved.

“The first thing we need is national unity,” Orban emphasized, recalling that during the First World War I, Istvan Tisza did not want war, yet Hungary was dragged into it, and that Miklos Horthy also failed to keep the country out of the global conflict because he did not have national unity behind him.

We need unity to keep war out of Hungary. And we need experience. Those whistling back there from Tisza want power. The question is: what does the country need? Today we do not need change or youthful ambition, but we need security. I commit to providing that for Hungary. Today, the safe choice is Fidesz,

the prime minister highlighted.  He thanked the people of Gyor and those who had come from surrounding areas for attending. “We still have two weeks ahead of us, and I will continue my tour of the country. Thank you for this wonderful evening,” the Prime Minister Viktor Orban said as he closed his speech.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Győr
Photo: Kisalfold/Mate Molcsanyi

At the beginning of the event, David Fekete, the governing parties’ candidate in constituency no. 2 of the county, addressed the crowd.

“Thanks to the work of the people living Gyor and in the region, we have made this city one of the most envied and most important in the country,” he said, adding that Peter Magyar and his people are working to divert Hungary from its decades-long path of peaceful development.

If we want to continue on a path of peaceful development, we must re-elect Prime Minister Viktor Orban, because he is the guarantee of continued progress,

he stated, adding that if elected, he will represent the interests of the local residents of Gyor in parliament. 

Szabolcs Szeles, candidate in constituency 01 of Gyor, also greeted the audience. He called Szechenyi Square an iconic location and noted that it was his first time speaking on such a large stage.

You should only move forward with your sleeves rolled up,

he remarked, adding that the green-and-white colors unite the people of Gyor.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Győr
Photo: Kisalfold/Mate Molcsanyi

“We are capable of anything. If needed, we can redirect a river and then carry the bridge after it,” he said, recalling that workers of today's Raba factory once moved the complete bridge to a new location. He also mentioned that

Viktor Orban recently announced the renovation of the Raba bridge. So everyone can see what their government has delivered,

he added.
He stressed that he believes only in peace and in work. “We will take hold of the reins,” he declared.

A person’s heart belongs to God, but alongside that stand family, homeland, and city. This is the only way to live. There are plenty of problems in the world. Europe is struggling with a major crisis. There is a gender crisis, energy crisis, and more. Europe has lost its leading role. A war has been raging in our neighborhood for more than four years. Only the Hungarian government promotes peace,

he said, adding that Europe and Brussels are giving the wrong answers, and that there are also those in Hungary who place foreign interests above Hungarian ones.

“If anywhere in the world the name Puskas is mentioned, the answer is Hungary. And today, if Hungary is mentioned anywhere in the world, the answer is Viktor Orban. We ask for your support so we can continue this work for the Hungarian people,” he said in conclusion.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Győr
Photo: Kisalfold/Mate Molcsanyi

A surprise guest at the event was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. In his speech, he pointed out that

a new world order is taking shape before our eyes.

He added that a new era of wars is emerging, bringing instability to the continent.

“When I spoke with two prisoners of war three weeks ago, it struck me that after eighty years there are once again Hungarians who know from personal experience what war and captivity are like,” Peter Szijjarto said.

We have done everything day after day to keep Hungary out of the war in Ukraine,

he emphasized, adding that the Brussels elite is constantly trying to undermine these efforts.

“At the most recent Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the ministers were already discussing how to prepare Ukraine for the next winter of war. They would bring Ukraine into the European Union and drag Hungary into the war,” he said, adding that

“the Hungarian people and the government owe nothing to Ukraine.”

He stated that Ukraine is therefore doing everything it can to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary.

“The Ukrainians know full well that if we remain in power, Hungarian money will not go to Ukraine, and Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union,” he said, calling on Ukrainian agents to go home and stop interfering in the election campaign.

The oil blockade has failed, and now they are trying to place us under a total energy blockade,

he stated.

The foreign minister also announced that the government will build new pipelines with Serb and Slovak partners to strengthen Hungary’s energy security.

“Hungary’s success depends on whether we can maintain good relations with all four major centers of power that influence the region,” Peter Szijjarto said, adding that Viktor Orban is the only leader capable of maintaining good relations with all major powers.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Győr
Photo: Kisalfold/Mate Molcsanyi

Viktor Orban also shared updates about the Friday stops of his national tour on his social media page.

As is known, Viktor Orban's nationwide tour kicked off last week in Kaposvar, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday and a forum in Dunaujvaros on Wednesday. The tour moved on to Szentendre on Friday and to Miskolc on Saturday. The town of Hodmezovasarhely was next last Sunday afternoon. This week, the prime minister has already visited Kecskemet, Nagykanizsa, Eszetergom, and Torokszentmiklos

Over the weekend, PM Orban is scheduled to visit 

  • Pecel on March 28, and
  • Bekescsaba on March 29.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, delivering a speech at the Torokszentmiklos stop of his nationwide tour (Source: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)


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