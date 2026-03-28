PM Orban: What We Need Today Is Not Change or Risky Experiments, but Security and Experience, and I Can Offer That to Hungary

Viktor Orban doubled up on campaign stops on Friday: first speaking in Veszprem earlier in the afternoon, then addressing supporters in Gyor at Szechenyi Square.

Taking the stage, Viktor Orban greeted the audience in Gyor and reminded them that he had just come from Veszprem:

Veszprem is a very difficult constituency, it is hard to win and keep people’s trust there, but Veszprem is sending a message to Gyor: we will win there as well,

the prime miniser said.

He noted that while there are local political disputes, the future of Gyor will be decided in the election, and he asked those present to vote for the candidates of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP).

“In this square, there are three kinds of people. There are us, whose shared passion is Hungary. There are us, for whom it matters that Hungary remains free, sovereign, and independent. There are those who have not yet decided—I will help them make the right choice. And somewhere in the back, in the shadows, there are those who came here to ruin our evening. But we will not let them,” he said, referring to provocateurs sent by the Tisza Party.

It is important to see the difference between them and us. They are people of anger and destruction. Let us be proud that we believe in the power of love and unity, and we wish that one day they will experience this feeling as well,

he added.

“Without Gyor there is no strong government. It is not possible to govern the country against Gyor or without Gyor. I do not want to turn this into a production report, but Gyor has managed to triple its economic output over the past ten years,” he said, urging everyone to be proud that unemployment is below two percent.

I committed to building an economic system where everyone can find work and make a living. If things continue this way, the average income will exceed one million forints,

he emphasized.

Stop of Viktor Orban’s national tour in Gyor

“We had to get through these four years in the shadow of war. When the wind was blowing against us, we fought, we set goals, and we worked to achieve them. We made commitments and we delivered. We kept Hungary out of the war. I also promised that we would not make pensioners pay the price of the war. Respect to Hungary’s pensioners!” he declared, adding that his government did not abandon the idea of a work-based economy.

Neither did we give up on the idea that a calm and secure life is only possible if families receive what they are entitled to. We did not allow families to be mocked. Families need livelihoods and bread. We are working to ensure that the unjust situation does not arise where those who have children live at a lower standard than those who do not,

he said. He recalled that the government doubled tax reliefs for families with children, and that Hungary is the only country in the world to provide tax exemption for mothers who have at least two children. He also spoke about how families are held together by women and mothers, and noted that even in the shadow of war the government introduced the three percent Home Start program, through which Hungarian young people have the most favorable access to housing in Europe today.

We are in a Christian city, so let me say this: those in trouble must be helped. We have taken in all Ukrainians fleeing the war. We have given them shelter, jobs, and schools where they can study in their own language while ethnic Hungarians are facing disadvantages in Ukraine. We do not shake our fists at those in need, but we will not ruin Hungary for their sake,

Viktor Orban warned, adding that despite this, Kyiv is now providing money and support in order to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary.

Let us renew the alliance we have forged, because that is what we will need now. The Russia-Ukraine war continues, a war has broken out in the Middle East, and a new wave of migration threatens our country. We need a government that can protect Hungary under these conditions. Staying out of war does not just mean that you do not want war,

he said.