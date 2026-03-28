PM Orban: Tisza Is Synonymous with Pro-Ukrainian Government, Which Is Synonymous with Fleecing Hungarians. We Cannot Allow This!

The prime minister continued his national tour in Veszprem, where he addressed supporters at Ovaros Square on Friday.

“In Veszprem, it has always been difficult for the national side to earn trust. This is a constituency we have always had to fight for,” Viktor Orban said. He asked voters to support Peter Ovadi, the governing parties’ candidate. “I have always been able to count on him, and he stood with us even in the toughest battles,” he added.

A national government cannot campaign without coming to Veszprem,

the prime minister said, adding that past four years have been very difficult and unjust for Hungarians, as since 2022 the war has cast its shadow over Hungary. In this situation, he said, the government’s task has been to carry out its programs despite the war.

The clouds of war have blocked out the sun, but we have not given up any of our goals. We have adhered to our commitments,

he stressed, adding that the government has restored the 13th-month pension and has begun introducing the 14th-month pension as well.

He said the government has continued building a family-friendly country over the past four years.

Veszprem (Photo: VEOL/Ildikó Fulop)

“If we want to strengthen families, we must first ensure the security of mothers and children,” he said, adding that while the government is not yet where it wants to be, if it receives another four years, families raising children will not be financially worse off than those without children by the end of the next term.

We have also created a home buying scheme for young people that is unmatched. Today, young people in Hungary have the easiest access to owning a home,

he said.

Addressing Tisza supporters, PM Orban said there are dangers in the world beyond Hungary’s control, including a global energy crisis. He recalled that when the war broke out in 2022, rising energy prices drained 4,000 billion forints from the Hungarian economy in a single year.

We have had four unfairly difficult years behind us, and when I look at the next four years, I see these same problems ahead: an energy crisis, the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war, and because of the war involving Iran, a new wave of migration threatens us,

he said.