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PM Orban: Tisza Is Synonymous with Pro-Ukrainian Government, Which Is Synonymous with Fleecing Hungarians. We Cannot Allow This!

“They are preparing to fleece Hungary. They want to take money out of Hungarian families’ pockets through Ukraine. Brussels considers the war in Ukraine its own and is sending more and more money to Kyiv. If we do not say no to Brussels' war loans, Hungarians will have to pay the price. The other way they plan to fleece us is through finance and big capital. With its banker-politicians and energy lobbyists, the Tisza Party is preparing to abolish special taxes on multinationals and banks, phase out cheap Russian energy, and abandon utility price reductions. Do not let them fool you. A Tisza government would cost every Hungarian dearly,” the prime minister warned in Veszprem.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 28. 12:34
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The prime minister continued his national tour in Veszprem, where he addressed supporters at Ovaros Square on Friday.

“In Veszprem, it has always been difficult for the national side to earn trust. This is a constituency we have always had to fight for,” Viktor Orban said. He asked voters to support Peter Ovadi, the governing parties’ candidate. “I have always been able to count on him, and he stood with us even in the toughest battles,” he added.

A national government cannot campaign without coming to Veszprem,

the prime minister said, adding that past four years have been very difficult and unjust for Hungarians, as since 2022 the war has cast its shadow over Hungary. In this situation, he said, the government’s task has been to carry out its programs despite the war.

The clouds of war have blocked out the sun, but we have not given up any of our goals. We have adhered to our commitments,

he stressed, adding that the government has restored the 13th-month pension and has begun introducing the 14th-month pension as well.

He said the government has continued building a family-friendly country over the past four years.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Veszprém
Veszprem (Photo: VEOL/Ildikó Fulop)

“If we want to strengthen families, we must first ensure the security of mothers and children,” he said, adding that while the government is not yet where it wants to be, if it receives another four years, families raising children will not be financially worse off than those without children by the end of the next term.

We have also created a home buying scheme for young people that is unmatched. Today, young people in Hungary have the easiest access to owning a home,

he said.

Addressing Tisza supporters, PM Orban said there are dangers in the world beyond Hungary’s control, including a global energy crisis. He recalled that when the war broke out in 2022, rising energy prices drained 4,000 billion forints from the Hungarian economy in a single year.

We have had four unfairly difficult years behind us, and when I look at the next four years, I see these same problems ahead: an energy crisis, the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war, and because of the war involving Iran, a new wave of migration threatens us,

he said.

“The war involving Iran could once again intensify the migration crisis,” the prime minister stated, adding that Hungary now needs a reliable leader with extensive experience. He urged supporters to encourage everyone to take part in the election.

They are preparing to fleece Hungary. They want to take money out of Hungarian families’ pockets through Ukraine: Brussels considers the war its own and keeps sending money to Kyiv. If we do not reject Brussels' war loans, Hungarians will pay the price. Another way of fleecing is through finance and big capital. With its banker-politicians and energy lobbyists, the Tisza Party is preparing to abolish special taxes on multinationals and banks, phase out cheap Russian energy, and eliminate utility price cuts. Do not let them deceive you! With a Tisza government, every Hungarian would be paying te cost,

he emphasized. He added that the Brusselites are using European countries as collateral to take out loans that Ukraine will never repay.

“These debts will have to be repaid by the member states, by our children and grandchildren,” Orban said, adding that Tisza Party wants a pro-Ukraine government.

“Both the Tisza Party and Democratic Coalition (DK) support the Ukrainians,” the prime minister said.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Veszprém
Viktor Orban in Veszprem (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

Tisza Party equals a pro-Ukraine government, which equals taking money out of Hungarians’ pockets. We cannot allow this!

Viktor Orban stated. He also said that Ukrainian spies are moving in and out of the media and the Tisza Party. He made it clear that if they win the election, they will put an end to this with an iron fist.

He highlighted that in 2010 they built a work-based economy, in which banks, energy companies, and multinationals pay taxes. He warned that this system is now under threat. “This year alone, banks, energy companies, and multinationals must contribute 2,000 billion forints for the benefit of Hungarian families,but the Tisza Party is preparing to abolish this,” he said.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Veszprém
Viktor Orban in Veszprem (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

Their economic expert came from Erste, and the head of  Shell is also there with the Tisza Party,

he added, stressing that big capital is waiting for the national government to fall. “If we allow this, they will take money out of our pockets,” he said, urging people to vote for Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) so they can continue their work.

The prime minister said he is grateful for the support received over the past four years, and also for the support over the past 16 years. He expressed gratitude for the majority that made it possible to adopt a new national-Christian constitution.

We achieved these results because over the past 16 years you have consistently supported me in large numbers,

the prime minister stated. He also thanked everyone who has fought alongside Fidesz–KDNP since the regime change for a free and independent Hungary.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Veszprém
Veszprem (Photo: VEOL/Ildikó Fulop)

Before the prime minister’s speech, the governing parties’ local candidates also addressed the gathering.

“We have many dreams and goals that we will achieve together,” said Peter Ovadi, the candidate for Veszprem County district 1, at the start of the event. At the event, Barbara Hegedus, Fidesz–KDNP candidate in Veszprem district 2 (covering the Balatonfured and Varpalota area), emphasized that 

the stakes of the April 12 election are enormous.

 

Orbán Viktor országjárás Veszprém
Veszprem (Photo: VEOL/Ildikó Fulop)

Tibor Navracsics, Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration, said that people in the county have always been able to count on him, but now he is asking for their help to protect the achievements of the past 16 years.

Do not let that self-appointed prophet tear apart our communities,

 he said, referring to Peter Magyar. “Let Fidesz–KDNP win in Veszprem and across the entire county. Everyone should be there,” he added.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Veszprém
Veszprem (Photo: VEOL/Ildikó Fulop)

Large crowds have gathered at previous stops of Viktor Orban's nationwide tour, and organizers expect similar turnout at upcoming events.

As is known, Viktor Orban's nationwide tour kicked off last week in Kaposvar, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday and a forum in Dunaujvaros on Wednesday. The tour moved on to Szentendre on Friday and to Miskolc on Saturday. The town of Hodmezovasarhely was next last Sunday afternoon. This week, the prime minister has already visited Kecskemet, Nagykanizsa, Eszetergom, and Torokszentmiklos

Over the weekend, PM Orban is scheduled to visit 

  • Pecel on March 28, and
  • Bekescsaba on March 29.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister (Source: Facebook)


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