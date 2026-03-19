PM Orban: Global Economic Crisis Caused by Oil Is Looming, Brussels Stands on Ukraine’s Side

An EU summit is being held in Brussels on Thursday, where one of the topics is Ukraine’s war loan.

At his press conference, Viktor Orban stated:

Today’s meeting is about the threat of an oil and global energy crisis, which could affect Europe the most severely, and we must show how we will prevent it. Hungary has its own national tools, but we also need a European solution.

The problem of the Ukrainian oil blockade must be solved by Hungarians, he added, pointing out that Brussels is actually colluding with the Ukrainians, Brussels stands on Ukraine’s side. Whatever they say, it just is a charade.

They are on the side of the Ukrainians, we cannot expect anything from them. We must break this oil blockade with our own strength, but we also have our battle plan,

the prime minister said.

Responding to a journalist’s question, he said that the Tisza Party's MEPs sit in the European Parliament wearing their Ukrainian shirts.

They are in Ukrainian shirts, we did not ask them to put them. So the fact that they are pro-Ukrainian, that they wear Ukrainian shirts at home or publicly wave Ukrainian flags, is, I believe, obvious to every Hungarian,

Viktor Orban pointed out.

Ukraine Is Blocking the Hungarians' Oil

The Hungarian prime minister emphasized:

It is our oil that the Ukrainians are blocking. I will never support any decision affecting Ukraine until Hungarians receive their oil.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to the British commercial news channel GB News at the Carmelite Monastery (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)