As emphasized by Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision, which led to the halt of cheap Russian oil deliveries, seriously harms Hungary’s economic interests. The prime minister made it clear: as long as oil shipments are not restored, Hungary will not vote in favor of any financial support for Ukraine in Brussels.
PM Orban: Global Economic Crisis Caused by Oil Is Looming, Brussels Stands on Ukraine’s Side
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Brussels, where he made it clear: Hungary will not yield to Ukrainian pressure and will not support any financial decisions as long as restrictions on oil deliveries remain in place. Ukraine is using energy as a political tool, which is unacceptable for Hungary, he underlined. Brussels is preparing for a showdown at the EU summit.
An EU summit is being held in Brussels on Thursday, where one of the topics is Ukraine’s war loan.
At his press conference, Viktor Orban stated:
Today’s meeting is about the threat of an oil and global energy crisis, which could affect Europe the most severely, and we must show how we will prevent it. Hungary has its own national tools, but we also need a European solution.
The problem of the Ukrainian oil blockade must be solved by Hungarians, he added, pointing out that Brussels is actually colluding with the Ukrainians, Brussels stands on Ukraine’s side. Whatever they say, it just is a charade.
They are on the side of the Ukrainians, we cannot expect anything from them. We must break this oil blockade with our own strength, but we also have our battle plan,
the prime minister said.
Responding to a journalist’s question, he said that the Tisza Party's MEPs sit in the European Parliament wearing their Ukrainian shirts.
They are in Ukrainian shirts, we did not ask them to put them. So the fact that they are pro-Ukrainian, that they wear Ukrainian shirts at home or publicly wave Ukrainian flags, is, I believe, obvious to every Hungarian,
Viktor Orban pointed out.
Ukraine Is Blocking the Hungarians' Oil
The Hungarian prime minister emphasized:
It is our oil that the Ukrainians are blocking. I will never support any decision affecting Ukraine until Hungarians receive their oil.
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to the British commercial news channel GB News at the Carmelite Monastery (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
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