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Balazs Orban: Hungary Must Stay Out of the War in Ukraine!

“The problem is Ukraine, not Chad,” the Hungarian prime minister’s political director pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 04. 10:31
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director (Source: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director (Source: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary must stay out of military and political initiatives related to the war in Ukraine, Balazs Orban wrote in a post on Facebook

The problem is not Chad, but Ukraine, because Brussels politicians are currently organizing the coalition of the willing that would send troops to the front in Ukraine, the political director stated. Referring to Manfred Weber in his post, he pointed out that 

the president of the European People’s Party also supports this direction.

Balazs Orban highlighted that 

 Peter Magyar supports and follows these pro-war politicians.

Hungary must stay out of this process, he added.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director (Source: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)


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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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