Balazs Orban: Hungary Must Stay Out of the War in Ukraine!

Hungary must stay out of military and political initiatives related to the war in Ukraine, Balazs Orban wrote in a post on Facebook.

The problem is not Chad, but Ukraine, because Brussels politicians are currently organizing the coalition of the willing that would send troops to the front in Ukraine, the political director stated. Referring to Manfred Weber in his post, he pointed out that

the president of the European People’s Party also supports this direction.

Balazs Orban highlighted that

Peter Magyar supports and follows these pro-war politicians.

Hungary must stay out of this process, he added.