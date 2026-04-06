He said that, as a result of the war involving Iran, roughly 20 percent of global maritime natural gas use—meaning liquefied natural gas—as well as about 20 percent of global oil consumption is being blocked.

This means that Europe needs—and will need—Russian oil and Russian gas, because if they do not return to the European market, then due to the Iranian war there simply won't be enough oil and gas available in Europe. Not only is a dramatic price increase expected—which would be serious enough—but oil and gas shortages could very easily develop in Europe,

– FM Peter Szijjarto said. He emphasized that Ukraine has clear objectives.

Ukraine’s goal is to completely exclude Russian gas and oil from Europe. To achieve this, they have taken political steps and terrorist attacks have also occurred. Let us not forget that the first such violent incident related to energy supply was the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline,

– the minister said. Peter Szijjarto noted that Russia was initially blamed, which he said would not have been logical, as it would make little sense for Russia to blow up its own pipeline. He added that it later emerged that Ukraine had carried out the attack on Nord Stream, then shut down the major gas pipeline running through its territory, subsequently failed to restart the Druzhba oil pipeline, and in recent weeks carried out multiple drone attacks against the TurkStream pipeline on Russian territory.