Laszlo Dornfeld: Child Protection Law Case Sends a Message to Hungary’s New Government

According to the analyst, this is not the first case where political considerations may have influenced the timing of EU decisions. As an example, he mentioned the issue of phasing out Russian energy, which the European Parliament had initially planned to debate in mid-April.

Although the debate was ultimately taken off the agenda due to the situation in Iran, there is little doubt that the issue will resurface,

he noted.

Hungary’s new government may find itself in a difficult political position regarding child protection regulation, said Laszlo Dornfeld.

The Tisza Party’s two-thirds victory surprised decision-makers in Brussels, who likely did not expect this scenario. That is precisely why they may now set increased expectations for the new government,

the analyst said, adding that the European Commission may expect not only the fulfillment of previously defined super milestones, but also alignment of migration and child protection rules with EU expectations.

It is quite conceivable that the release of further EU funds will also be tied to these decisions,

he emphasized.

Laszlo Dornfeld also highlighted that the Tisza party had deliberately avoided taking clear positions on major civilizational issues in the past.

“This made it possible for right-wing voters to open toward the party, even if they tended to support Fidesz’s position on these issues. Now, however, the Tisza will have to make clear decisions on these matters as well,” he said.

This means the new government will face serious political balancing in the coming period, the expert pointed out.

For Peter Magyar, it will be a serious challenge to meet Brussels’ expectations while not losing a significant portion of his ideologically diverse voter base,

Laszlo Dornfeld concluded.

As is known, shortly after the Hungarian elections, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued a condemning ruling in the case of Hungary’s child protection law in proceedings initiated by Brussels. According to the Luxembourg court, the regulation violates EU law in several respects, particularly provisions relating to fundamental rights and the functioning of the internal market.