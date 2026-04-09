Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Mi vagyunk a többség + videó

Védett ár

Ennyivel olcsóbb! 95-ös benzin piaci ár: 701,6 Ft, védett ár: 595 Ft, eltérés: -106,6 Ft / Gázolaj piaci ár: 812,4 Ft, védett ár: 615 Ft, eltérés: -197,4 Ft

Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
J D VanceOrbán ViktorVálasztás 2026Egyesült ÁllamokDonald Trump
magyar

Great Powers Have a Stake in Viktor Orban’s Victory

Hungary’s upcoming election has grown into a matter of global political attention. Budapest is not merely a capital city, but a strategic point where the interests of Washington, Moscow, and Beijing converge, Italian newspapers write. Viktor Orban is described as an ideological bastion in Europe, representing sovereignty and national interests against the European Union’s mainstream.

Jánosi Dalma
2026. 04. 09. 13:32
At the 1st Patriots’ Grand Assembly, Viktor Orban received the support of numerous leaders (Source: MTI)
At the 1st Patriots’ Grand Assembly, Viktor Orban received the support of numerous leaders (Source: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Hungarian elections, along with the visit of US Vice President J. D. Vance to Budapest, are receiving significant international media coverage. According to Italian press reports, an unusually broad international alignment has formed around Viktor Orban. The interests of three global power leaders—Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping—all point toward keeping the Hungarian prime minister in office. While they compete in many other areas, they share a common interest in Viktor Orban remaining Hungary’s prime minister.

Orbán Viktor egy ideológiai bástya Európában
Viktor Orban as an ideological bastion in Europe (Photo:MTI)

Viktor Orban as an ideological bastion in Europe

For Donald Trump, Viktor Orban represents an ideological stronghold in Europe, standing for sovereignty and national interests in opposition to the EU mainstream.

For Russia, Hungary serves as a mediator within the EU and NATO.

For China, Hungary represents a gateway to the European market, Italian analyses note. The papers emphasize that, similarly to Moscow, the United States does not want to lose a valuable ally. In support of this objective, US Vice President J. D. Vance traveled to Budapest to express Washington’s full backing. Italian outlets highlight that one of US President Donald Trump is one of Viktor Orban's closest allies. 

President Trump described the Hungarian prime minister as a strong leader who has demonstrated to the world that he is capable of protecting his country’s borders, culture, heritage, sovereignty, and values.

Italian press coverage also underscores that during his visit to Budapest, Vice President J. D. Vance stated with full confidence that Viktor Orban would win the upcoming election, while sharply criticizing what he called shameful interference attempts by the Brussels bureaucracy.

J.D.Vance amerikai alelnök és Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök Budapesten
J. D. Vance stated that Viktor Orban will win the upcoming election (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication)

According to Vance, Brussels officials have sought to weaken the Hungarian economy and increase consumer costs. Several media outlets also reported that during Vance’s remarks, US President Donald Trump joined the campaign rally by phone. The papers quote Trump as saying that Viktor Orban has done an excellent job:

he did not allow anyone to take over Hungary as has happened in other countries, which in doing so ruined their own homelands. He stood firmly for his country’s interests and has done a fantastic job.

Italian newspapers acknowledge that US–Hungarian relations are currently experiencing a golden age. The US vice president referred to the Hungarian prime minister as a true statesman of Europe and emphasized that the current US leadership regards him as one of its closest allies.

Cover photo: Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s ruling Lega party and deputy prime minister, at the 1st Patriots' Grand Assembly at the Millenaris in Budapest on March 23, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!
Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Mit csinálna egy pszichopata „g…i nagy háború” estén?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ugyanezt üvöltözné amúgy Weber meg Ursula is, ugyanarról a biztonságos helyről, és nagyon meg lennének elégedve magukkal.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu