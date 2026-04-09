The Hungarian elections, along with the visit of US Vice President J. D. Vance to Budapest, are receiving significant international media coverage. According to Italian press reports, an unusually broad international alignment has formed around Viktor Orban. The interests of three global power leaders—Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping—all point toward keeping the Hungarian prime minister in office. While they compete in many other areas, they share a common interest in Viktor Orban remaining Hungary’s prime minister.

Viktor Orban as an ideological bastion in Europe (Photo:MTI)

Viktor Orban as an ideological bastion in Europe

For Donald Trump, Viktor Orban represents an ideological stronghold in Europe, standing for sovereignty and national interests in opposition to the EU mainstream.