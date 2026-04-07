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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
sopronOrbán ViktorVálasztás 2026országjárásszékesfehérvárdebrecen
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PM Orban's Nationwide Tour Concludes in Budapest on the Day Before the Election

Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continues with new stops. The prime minister will visit four cities this week, with the series concluding in Budapest directly ahead of the election.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 07. 10:09
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban's highly successful nationwide tour is continuing. The prime minister posted the program for the coming days on his social media page, sharing that he will visit several major cities in the countryside and the capital during election week.

Szombathely, 2026. április 2. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen résztvevők Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke országjárásának szombathelyi állomásán, a Savaria téren 2026. április 2-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály
Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication

The tour continues on Wednesday, April 8, in Sopron, where the event will be held at 6 p.m. at Fo ter.

The next day, April 9, Debrecen follows, also from 6 p.m., at Dosa nador ter.

On April 10, the tour moves to Szekesfehervar, where the event will be held at 6 p.m. at Varoshaz ter. However, the focus will be on the closing event:

the tour concludes on Saturday, on April 11, at 7 p.m. in Budapest, at Szentharomsag ter.

This will be the last major in-person appearance before the election, and therefore the Budapest event is expected to receive heightened attention.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Fischer Zoltan)

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