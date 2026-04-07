PM Orban's Nationwide Tour Concludes in Budapest on the Day Before the Election

Viktor Orban's highly successful nationwide tour is continuing. The prime minister posted the program for the coming days on his social media page, sharing that he will visit several major cities in the countryside and the capital during election week.

Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication

The tour continues on Wednesday, April 8, in Sopron, where the event will be held at 6 p.m. at Fo ter.

The next day, April 9, Debrecen follows, also from 6 p.m., at Dosa nador ter.

On April 10, the tour moves to Szekesfehervar, where the event will be held at 6 p.m. at Varoshaz ter. However, the focus will be on the closing event:

the tour concludes on Saturday, on April 11, at 7 p.m. in Budapest, at Szentharomsag ter.

This will be the last major in-person appearance before the election, and therefore the Budapest event is expected to receive heightened attention.