MEP Domotor: The True Purpose of the Rule-of-Law Procedure Has Been Exposed

As he put it, this clearly shows that the procedure had “absolutely nothing to do with the rule of law.” In his opinion, it was instead a tool used to discipline and put pressure on a government that does not align with the Brussels mainstream.

The Fidesz politician believes that Brussels is no longer even trying to maintain the appearance of a rule-of-law procedure. “Only the raw machinery of blackmail remains on stage,” he said, adding that this is now being removed from the agenda.