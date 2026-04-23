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MEP Domotor: The True Purpose of the Rule-of-Law Procedure Has Been Exposed

It has become clear that the Article 7 procedure launched against Hungary was an act of political pressure, said Csaba Domotor. The MEP for Fidesz pointed out that the European People’s Party is already talking about ending the procedure even before the new government has taken office, which in his view proves that the case had nothing to do with the rule of law.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 23. 11:57
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI)
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As he put it, this clearly shows that the procedure had “absolutely nothing to do with the rule of law.” In his opinion, it was instead a tool used to discipline and put pressure on a government that does not align with the Brussels mainstream.

The Fidesz politician believes that Brussels is no longer even trying to maintain the appearance of a rule-of-law procedure. “Only the raw machinery of blackmail remains on stage,” he said, adding that this is now being removed from the agenda.

According to Csaba Domotor, the situation raises new questions about the conditions and expectations under which the new government can expect the procedure to be eased or ended.

As reported by our newspaper, Ukraine has completed repairs, and crude oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline may resume. According to Zoltan Koskovics, a geopolitical analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, hard geopolitical interests and political calculations may lie in the background.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI)

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