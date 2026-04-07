J. D. Vance: Viktor Orban Is the Most Important Leader in Europe – Joint Press Briefing by Hungary's Prime Minister and the US Vice President

J. D. Vance, Vice President of the United States, and his wife have arrived in Hungary. During his visit to Budapest, the vice president is participating in multiple official programs alongside Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

J.D. Vance in Hungary (photo: Attila Polyak)

According to the official schedule, a large-scale event will also be held on Tuesday afternoon on the occasion of the Day of Hungarian-American Friendship.

The rally is hosted at the MTK Sportpark, where both Vice President J. D. Vance and Prime Minister Viktor Orban are set to deliver speeches.

Information about the vice president’s arrival had previously leaked, but the visit only became official last week. On Tuesday, Viktor Orban and J. D. Vance held a joint press conference.

At the press conference, Viktor Orban stated that the last time a US vice president visited Hungary was 35 years ago, and that Hungary has not received such a high-ranking guest from the United States in 20 years.

Twenty years is a long time, even among friends. With the election of President Trump, a golden age has begun in our relations,

Viktor Orban said. The Hungarian prime minister noted that 2025 was a record year in economic cooperation. The year 2026 has also started dynamically: trade volume has increased by 50 percent, and in March alone six American companies announced major investments in Hungary worth more than 100 billion forints. “Today we also reinforced our cooperation at a strategic level in the fields of the space industry and defense,” he added.

Viktor Orban expressed his gratitude, stating:

We thank President Trump and Vice President Vance for standing by Hungary in recent years and continuing to do so today. The United States is the strongest country in the world, and I can say with satisfaction that they are our allies today. Hungary’s peace and security are therefore guaranteed.

The Hungarian prime minister said that they also discussed the energy crisis Europe is facing.

Europe is heading toward the most severe energy crisis in its history. We are seeing drastic price increases, and if we do not act in time, shortages of energy, oil, and gas may develop. In this situation, Hungarian-American energy cooperation is especially important, because without it we would not be able to guarantee Hungary’s energy security or protect our household utility cost reduction scheme,

he said.