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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026Tisza
magyar

PM Orban: Tisza Prepares For Massive War, But Gov't Can Say No To Brussels Demands

Prime Minister Orban sent a message to the “Fighters’ Club,” stating that the government will not allow Brussels’ directives to prevail in Hungary. He condemned remarks heard in a leaked recording linked to the Tisza Party and said the results of the national petition are already being compiled.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 10. 10:27
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Shocking recording from Tisza! They are preparing for a massive war. Just like Weber and von der Leyen. War! This is the command from Brussels and the expectation from Kyiv,” Prime Minister Orban wrote in his latest message to the Fighters’ Club.

We will not let this happen!

– he declared.

“Index podcast. If you missed the live session, watch it back!” he added.

“The national petition has closed. We are compiling the responses, but it is already clear that Hungarians have rejected the Ukrainian oil blockade and the financing of the war in record numbers,

– Orban said.

Mr. Orban wrote: “This Sunday, we must enforce the will of the people! We will not allow Hungarians’ money to go to Ukraine, we will break the oil blockade, and we will protect Hungary’s energy security.” He added: “Only Fidesz is the safe choice!”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also drew attention to his event in Debrecen starting at 6 p.m. today, saying: “See you there.”

“We are fighting for the truth! Fight against lies!” PM Orban concluded.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)


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