Barátság kőolajvezetékVolodimir Zelenszkijbosszú
magyar

Leaked Intelligence Report: Tisza Party Backed Break From Cheap Russian Energy in Munich

The Russian strike that reportedly hit the Druzhba oil pipeline does not justify a prolonged suspension of oil deliveries and would warrant, at most, a brief technical pause. According to a report obtained by Index, the Ukrainian leadership had deliberately prepared to halt shipments through the pipeline in order to pressure the Hungarian government over its opposition to Ukraine’s European integration efforts.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 19. 15:39
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary would suspend diesel fuel exports to Ukraine. The move comes after Ukraine failed to resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline as of January 27. Szijjarto stated that, based on consistent on-site information available to Hungarian authorities, all technical and physical conditions are in place to restart oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline. The continued shutdown, he said, is the result of a political decision made personally by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Hungarian engineer Miklos Sziva checks the pressure at the refinery plant of the receiving station of the oil pipeline Friendship or Druzhba, in Szazhalombatta, some 30 kms south of Budapest, 09 January 2007. Russian oil supplies were cut to Hungary as a result of the transit dispute between Russia and Belarus, Gyorgy Bacsur, spokesman for the Hungarian oil and gas firm Mol said Tuesday. Hungary would begin to tap its strategic oil reserves if Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline do not resume within 24 hours of the interruption, Economy Minister Janos Koka said Monday after an emergency meeting on the country's energy security. AFP PHOTO / ATTILA KISBENEDEK (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)
The Friendship oil pipeline was shut down due to political revenge by Kyiv (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

According to Index, the government meeting included briefings from the Foreign Ministry and Hungary’s intelligence services regarding what they described as Ukraine’s deliberate, politically motivated suspension of the Druzhba pipeline. The reports reportedly concluded that the Ukrainian leadership had consciously prepared to terminate deliveries through the pipeline. The intelligence assessment also cited statements from several Ukrainian energy experts 

indicating that the section of the pipeline near Brody in the Lviv region was not directly damaged by the Russian strike and remains suitable for restarting shipments.

Index further reports that the airstrike hit a Ukrainian-owned storage tank, containing oil intended for export to Poland. The report states clearly that the attack could justify, at most, a temporary technological interruption of transit. 

Nevertheless, Kyiv is allegedly using the situation to exert political pressure on Budapest over Hungary’s resistance to Ukraine's EU accession ambitions.

The report presented to the Hungarian government also indicated that Ukrainian officials had prepared for potential legal consequences stemming from the shutdown. According to the outlet, Kyiv is aware that Hungary, together with Slovakia, may initiate legal proceedings to compel the resumption of oil deliveries—and that Ukraine could face significant financial penalties for violating international agreements.

How Kyiv Could Attempt to Circumvent Legal Obligations

The report reviewed by Index also referenced comments by Mykhailo Honchar, head of the Kyiv-based CGS Strategy XXI Global Research Center, who reportedly suggested that, under pressure from Budapest and Bratislava, Ukraine should resume pipeline operations—but only at minimal capacity.

Such restrictions, he proposed, could be justified by citing the risk of further Russian attacks if full operations were restored, framing the issue as a matter of national security. Another possible excuse would be citing electricity outages affecting the pipeline’s operation.

Tisza Party Leadership Allegedly New of Kyiv's Plan

According to Index, briefings from the Foreign Ministry and intelligence services also revealed that at the Munich Security Conference, 

the Ukrainian delegation led by President Zelensky—through German mediation—informed representatives of Hungary’s Tisza Party that there were no plans to restart the oil pipeline.

Party representatives reportedly indicated on site that they would be prepared to sever Hungary from Russian energy sources.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekhülyének lenni

Hülyének lenni a legegyszerűbb

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Kérdés: miért nincs diliházban, illetve miért nincs kitoloncolva az országból?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu