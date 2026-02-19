Following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary would suspend diesel fuel exports to Ukraine. The move comes after Ukraine failed to resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline as of January 27. Szijjarto stated that, based on consistent on-site information available to Hungarian authorities, all technical and physical conditions are in place to restart oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline. The continued shutdown, he said, is the result of a political decision made personally by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Friendship oil pipeline was shut down due to political revenge by Kyiv (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

According to Index, the government meeting included briefings from the Foreign Ministry and Hungary’s intelligence services regarding what they described as Ukraine’s deliberate, politically motivated suspension of the Druzhba pipeline. The reports reportedly concluded that the Ukrainian leadership had consciously prepared to terminate deliveries through the pipeline. The intelligence assessment also cited statements from several Ukrainian energy experts

indicating that the section of the pipeline near Brody in the Lviv region was not directly damaged by the Russian strike and remains suitable for restarting shipments.

Index further reports that the airstrike hit a Ukrainian-owned storage tank, containing oil intended for export to Poland. The report states clearly that the attack could justify, at most, a temporary technological interruption of transit.

Nevertheless, Kyiv is allegedly using the situation to exert political pressure on Budapest over Hungary’s resistance to Ukraine's EU accession ambitions.

The report presented to the Hungarian government also indicated that Ukrainian officials had prepared for potential legal consequences stemming from the shutdown. According to the outlet, Kyiv is aware that Hungary, together with Slovakia, may initiate legal proceedings to compel the resumption of oil deliveries—and that Ukraine could face significant financial penalties for violating international agreements.